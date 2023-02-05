ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Taylor twins spark SWD overtime victory

Xzaviah Taylor and Isaiah Taylor sparked the Southwest DeKalb High School boys’ basketball team to a come-from-behind Region 6-4A 57-55 overtime victory at home over the Hapeville High School Hornets on Feb. 3. The No. 3 ranked Panthers (20-2, 13-0) overcame a 15-turnover first half—and 21 turnovers for the...
HAPEVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

A banner signing day for Newnan

On Wednesday, it was a banner day at the Max Bass Gymnasium as 12 student-athletes from four sports signed their letters of intent to play college athletics. From Head Coach Marc Gilmore’s baseball team, Hunter Snyder signed with Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Pitcher Drew Ellsworth went with Toccoa Falls College, and outfielder Kage Bossman signed with Lynchburg University in Virginia.
NEWNAN, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins

ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski remembers friend Michael Gidewon

ATLANTA - A memorial has been growing for the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW. Atlanta police say he suffered from at least one gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘Say Yes to the Prom’ event provides promwear to Atlanta students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Hundreds of Atlanta Public School students got to say yes to the dress and tux through the “Say Yes to the Prom” event. “We have school social workers, school counselors and staff who are able to nominate our students because of their personal relationships with them,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, the APS superintendent.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla,...
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia

Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
DULUTH, GA
kentuckytoday.com

NAMB Leadership Institute offers pastors direct coaching, encouragement

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Dozens of pastors came together Jan. 24-25 for a two-day coaching session through the North American Mission Board’s (NAMB) Leadership Institute. The twice annual event provides in-person time for pastors and coaches who are participating in year-round cohorts with eight to twelve other pastors led by a more tenured pastor.
ALPHARETTA, GA
11Alive

Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

