fox5atlanta.com
Henry County Schools celebrate Braves' Michael Harris with his own day
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Fans are used to seeing him in Braves' red white and blue, but there was a time Michael Harris II rocked orange, green and white. Henry County Schools celebrated the breakout Braves player with "Michael Harris II Day" Tuesday. The Stockbridge High alum has had a monumental...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Taylor twins spark SWD overtime victory
Xzaviah Taylor and Isaiah Taylor sparked the Southwest DeKalb High School boys’ basketball team to a come-from-behind Region 6-4A 57-55 overtime victory at home over the Hapeville High School Hornets on Feb. 3. The No. 3 ranked Panthers (20-2, 13-0) overcame a 15-turnover first half—and 21 turnovers for the...
Marietta Wheeler gallops past Covington Newton
Marietta Wheeler stretched out and finally snapped Covington Newton to earn a 79-60 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup.
Douglasville, February 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Douglasville. The Central High School soccer team will have a game with New Manchester High School on February 06, 2023, 14:30:00. The Chapel Hill High School soccer team will have a game with Douglas County High School on February 06, 2023, 14:30:00.
Newnan Times-Herald
A banner signing day for Newnan
On Wednesday, it was a banner day at the Max Bass Gymnasium as 12 student-athletes from four sports signed their letters of intent to play college athletics. From Head Coach Marc Gilmore’s baseball team, Hunter Snyder signed with Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Pitcher Drew Ellsworth went with Toccoa Falls College, and outfielder Kage Bossman signed with Lynchburg University in Virginia.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski remembers friend Michael Gidewon
ATLANTA - A memorial has been growing for the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW. Atlanta police say he suffered from at least one gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Say Yes to the Prom’ event provides promwear to Atlanta students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Hundreds of Atlanta Public School students got to say yes to the dress and tux through the “Say Yes to the Prom” event. “We have school social workers, school counselors and staff who are able to nominate our students because of their personal relationships with them,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, the APS superintendent.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta returning $10M in ‘emergency rental assistance’ funds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is sending $10 million back to the federal government. It’s money that could’ve been used to help Atlanta residents with rental assistance that was needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020 Atlanta’s Chief Financial Officer, Mohamed Balla,...
Here's which Georgia artists won at the 2023 Grammy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Georgia showed up big at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night and some of those trophies are coming home to Atlanta!. Nearly four years after Atlanta native Future won his first Grammy, the hip-hop artist now has a second one. The rapper and producer won the...
fox5atlanta.com
East Point parents, students left in limbo over potential school closure
EAST POINT, Ga. - Hundreds of Fulton County parents are kids are now in limbo fighting to save their charter school from shutting down. The Fulton County School System has recommended the board not renew the contract of Rise Charter School in East Point. The parents of students at the...
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
Several families in metro Atlanta’s Jewish neighborhoods woke up Sunday to antisemitic flyers encased in plastic baggies weighed down by corn kernels and thrown into their driveways.
vegnews.com
How Atlanta’s First Vegan Creamery Is Creating Community With Peach Cobbler Ice Cream
Atlanta’s booming vegan scene gave rise to the Slutty Vegan empire. Despite the advent of the city’s first vegan pizzeria, taqueria, and more in recent years, a void for an all-vegan creamery remains—but not for long. The Creamy Spot is poised to become Atlanta’s first plant-based creamery...
kentuckytoday.com
NAMB Leadership Institute offers pastors direct coaching, encouragement
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Dozens of pastors came together Jan. 24-25 for a two-day coaching session through the North American Mission Board’s (NAMB) Leadership Institute. The twice annual event provides in-person time for pastors and coaches who are participating in year-round cohorts with eight to twelve other pastors led by a more tenured pastor.
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Police in suburban Atlanta are investigating after residents reported finding flyers with antisemitic imagery and messaging in their driveways.
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
