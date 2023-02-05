Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria set for WWE NXT

Feroz accepted Valkyria's challenge for Tuesday's show.

A match between Lyra Valkyria and Valentina Feroz has been made for Tuesday’s NXT.

On Saturday's Vengeance Day premium live event, Valkaryia issued a challenge after a match between Cora Jade and herself never took place on this week's NXT, with Valkyria saying Jade must have changed her mind. Later in the show, Feroz accepted the challenge for this Tuesday. Wendy Choo, who was sitting next to Feroz, said she had her back.

In recent weeks, Feroz has been talking to Elektra Lopez, with Lopez encouraging her to win matches by any means necessary. In a match against Thea Hail last month, Lopez attempted to give Feroz a pair of brass knuckles to use against Hail. Feroz rejected the knuckles, leading to a loss and Hail’s first win on NXT television.

Valkyria made her NXT debut in December. She most recently wrestled on the January 17 edition of NXT, where she teamed with Roxanne Perez to defeat Toxic Attraction.