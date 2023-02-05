Read full article on original website
Woman starts fire attempting to restart furnace in Luxemburg Township
(FOX 9) - Police responded to a fire in a single-family home Friday after its owners say a fire started while trying to get a furnace working again. According to police, on Feb. 3, at around 7:25 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a fire at the address 14761 Kramer Rd in Luxemburg Township.
Several goats die in Wadena County barn fire
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Several goats die in a barn fire in Wadena County. The sheriff’s office says the fire happened after 7 p.m. Saturday. The barn is located in Orton Township, north of Nimrod, Minnesota. When crews arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed. The...
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident
(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
Kandiyohi County snowmobile crash victim identified
(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Missing Motley Man Found Dead
(KNSI) – A missing Motley man was discovered dead Saturday by Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies. In a press release, the office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was found in a roadside ditch near a city intersection at 2:10 p.m. He was located close to the crossing of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
Phony money is reportedly found in the area
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
