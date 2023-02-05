(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO