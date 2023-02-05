Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed
Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.
18-year-old wins $48 million on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
An 18-year-old woman has made history by winning $48 million after buying a lottery ticket for the first time.
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
A North Carolina man collected a $1 million prize after a misplaced Powerball ticket turned up at the bottom of his wife's purse.
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff
Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
With Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion, lottery players share what they'd do with big prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington Is Worth $754.6 Million, Lottery Officials Say
A lucky player has won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the first of 2023 There's a winner in Washington! A single Powerball ticket purchased in the state matched all six numbers — 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, plus a prize-doubling Power Play multiplier, 7 — in Monday's drawing, according to an announcement on the lottery game's website. The winning jackpot is worth $754.6 million, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The lucky ticket-holder, who has not yet claimed the prize, will have a big decision to make: choosing...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $613 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $613 million.
10 Best Places in the Southeast To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security paid the average retiree $1,632 per month as of November 2022 -- $3,264 for a couple. If the program's benefits are your only source of income, that doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle...
North Carolina Woman Celebrating Big After Winning Lottery Twice In Two Months
Luck be a lady twice for a North Carolina woman who is celebrating her second lottery win in two months. Kenya Sloan of Shelby, North Carolina, won a $2 million prize from a $20 scratch off Diamond Dazzler ticket she bought in October, according to a press release from the North Carolina Lottery.
Powerball winning numbers drawn for Monday's $747M jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $747 million, with a cash value of $403.1 million. The next drawing will take place on Monday evening.
Rare Lincoln cent sells for $3,663 online – the Mint State and doubling elements to look for
PENNIES may be worth more than their original value as one has recently sold for over $3,600 on eBay. The 1955 Lincoln penny is quite rare due to its double die error on the coin's obverse. The double die error happens when improper manufacturing causes them to be imprinted multiple...
Lottery Director Reveals Multi Million Dollar Winner is Now on His Blacklist
Winning the lottery is the ultimate American dream for most people. But winning more than once is practically unheard of. Winning a million dollar jackpot 4 times is supposed to be statistically improbable. But that's what one Texas woman did.
