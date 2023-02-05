ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

CBS Denver

One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot

Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
iheart.com

How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions

In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
country1037fm.com

Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff

Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
People

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington Is Worth $754.6 Million, Lottery Officials Say

A lucky player has won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the first of 2023 There's a winner in Washington! A single Powerball ticket purchased in the state matched all six numbers — 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, plus a prize-doubling Power Play multiplier, 7 — in Monday's drawing, according to an announcement on the lottery game's website. The winning jackpot is worth $754.6 million, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The lucky ticket-holder, who has not yet claimed the prize, will have a big decision to make: choosing...
