Humble, TX

Click2Houston.com

4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after man was killed in hit-and-run while walking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for the deadly hit and run of a man last month. According to Crime Stoppers Houston, the incident took place on Jan. 25 at around 7:05 p.m. Police say Oliseh Ojbum was struck by a vehicle in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street as he was crossing the street.
HOUSTON, TX
Lansing Daily

Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest

The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father's arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with "injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court," a few days after the
HOUSTON, TX
Lansing Daily

Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun

Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Another person dies in Harris County jail

A 31-year-old man died in Harris County Jail earlier this month — marking the third person to die while in custody this year and prompting community members to demand the Houston Police Department expedite evidence processing in order to alleviate overcrowding in the jail. Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, was...
HOUSTON, TX

