Click2Houston.com
4 suspects, including 16-year-old, charged after breaking into multiple vehicles in Montgomery County area, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Three men and a teenager have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing multiple vehicles throughout the Montogomery County area. Lamar Campbell, 19, Mark Crooms, 19, and the 16-year-old who cannot be identified due to being underage, have all been charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity. The fourth suspect, 37-year-old Culberson Campbell, was arrested after leading Houston police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Lock your doors: Man shot by suspect while taking out trash in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot by a suspect while taking out the trash in north Harris County Tuesday. Constable deputies were called to the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Court for reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into vehicle on Southwest Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A robbery suspect has been arrested after leading officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said a motorcycle officer attempted a traffic stop on a white van, but the driver refused, leading the officer on a chase.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after man was killed in hit-and-run while walking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for the deadly hit and run of a man last month. According to Crime Stoppers Houston, the incident took place on Jan. 25 at around 7:05 p.m. Police say Oliseh Ojbum was struck by a vehicle in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street as he was crossing the street.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested, 1 wanted after breaking into home, assaulting woman while she hid in bedroom with her 3 kids, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – Two suspects have been arrested and another is wanted after breaking into a home near Spring and assaulting a woman in front of her three children, authorities said Wednesday. Jorge Saker and Roberto Loredo have since been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to...
Woman dies after jumping from moving car during argument with boyfriend in Cypress, detectives say
During an early investigation, authorities told Eyewitness News they detained her boyfriend for questioning, and in an update, they said he is not charged.
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in the Heights, police say
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged after police say she shot a man in the Heights area back in November. Timothy Aaryn Holland has since been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Jeremy Roberts to death. On Nov. 11, Houston police...
Carjacking suspect went for gun in waistband when deputy opened fire, Harris Co. Pct. 4 says
Authorities are warning the public to avoid a part of the Cypress Station area in north Harris County as they search for two other suspects.
Click2Houston.com
Seabrook police chief accused of detaining, assaulting 19-year-old he falsely accused of theft, police say
SEABROOK, Texas – Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright is under investigation after he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old man he falsely accused of stealing his property. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 7 at a Fitness Connection located in the 20700 block of I-45, according to a Webster Police Department incident report.
Lansing Daily
Newborn Found Dead at Motel 6 Leads to Father's Arrest
The discovery of a dead newborn baby at a motel in Houston led to the father’s arrest this week. According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson was arrested on Thursday and charged with “injury to a child-serious bodily injury in the 177th State District Court,” a few days after the … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
Police looking for suspects in 2 separate robberies, leaving man shot in downtown Houston
In one of the robberies, a suspect allegedly shot a victim walking to his car at a commercial parking lot on St. Joseph Parkway. The second robbery took place earlier that night on Polk Street, HPD said.
Lansing Daily
Man Sets Fire to Homes Then Ambushes Those Escaping With Shotgun
Multiple people are dead after a man opened fire on them while they fled from a building fire that he started, according to police. The incident caught the attention of first responders when the Houston Fire Department was called about a fire in progress on Dunlap Street just after 1 a.m. local time on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
cw39.com
Attempted robber shot dead near north Houston apartments, authorities said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An overnight shooting that was an attempted robbery has left one man dead in north Houston, authorities said. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they found a man dead near an apartment complex on the 300 block of North Vista Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Click2Houston.com
Two teens, including juvenile, charged in shooting of another teen at west Houston apartments
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against two teen suspects accused in a shooting that left another teen critically injured in early January. Adrian Marks, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. A second suspect, a 15-year-old, has been...
Click2Houston.com
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
fox26houston.com
Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing 16-year-old last seen almost 2 weeks ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing teen last seen almost two weeks ago. Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Jace Gilmore, who was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney on January 25. Jace is 5'2" tall, 95 pounds,...
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
defendernetwork.com
Another person dies in Harris County jail
A 31-year-old man died in Harris County Jail earlier this month — marking the third person to die while in custody this year and prompting community members to demand the Houston Police Department expedite evidence processing in order to alleviate overcrowding in the jail. Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, was...
