Maryland Company Recalls 400+ Food Products Over Listeria Concerns

Over 400 food products possibly contaminated with Listeria were recalled by a Baltimore company, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling products sold from Jan. 24, 2023, through Jan. 30, 2023, which include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, the company said in an announcement shared on the FDA website.
BALTIMORE, MD

