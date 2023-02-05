Read full article on original website
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Maryland Company Recalls 400+ Food Products Over Listeria Concerns
Over 400 food products possibly contaminated with Listeria were recalled by a Baltimore company, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling products sold from Jan. 24, 2023, through Jan. 30, 2023, which include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, the company said in an announcement shared on the FDA website.
