ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

High school basketball scores from Saturday

By Score Atlanta
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ro97u_0kcvXVr400

Boys

Alexander 79, Douglas County 50

Appling County 66, Jeff Davis 56

Bainbridge 50, Hardaway 33

Beach 56, Groves 46

Bradwell Institute 62, Statesboro 42

Brunswick 69, Camden County 50

Charlton County 85, Brantley County 47

Clinch County 81, Atkinson County 62

Columbia 57, Tucker 49

Druid Hills 54, Hapeville Charter 51

East Lake, FL 85, Twiggs County 52

Effingham County 52, Evans 47

Etowah 79, Sandy Creek 68

Greene County 57, GSIC 40

Greenville 90, Webster County 18

Griffin 73, Spalding 55

Grovetown 58, Glynn Academy 51

Houston County 72, Thomas County Central 63

Irwin County 66, Citizen’s Christian 59

Jackson-Atlanta 72, Creekside 39

Jasper County 47, McNair 40

Johnson County 66, Screven County 63

Johnson County 66, Screven County 63

Johnson-Savannah 75, Long County 34

Lake Oconee Academy 42, Towers 38

Lakeside-Evans 74, South Effingham 62

Lakeview Academy 79, Cross Keys 41

Lithia Springs 67, Chapel Hill 60

Loganville Christian 62, Atlanta International 26

Lovett 70, Brandon Hall 34

M. L. King 71, Drew 58

Macon County 77, Calhoun County 63

Mays 55, Midtown 38

McDonough 70, Woodland-Stockbridge 57

McIntosh County Academy 91, Emanuel County Institute 35

Miller Grove 68, Clarkston 33

North Murray 77, Gordon Central 55

Portal 63, Bryan County 60

Redan 59, Landmark Christian 53

Rockmart 61, Cedartown 55

Savannah Country Day 42, Savannah Christian 39

Seminole County 65, Miller County 61

South Atlanta 67, Therrell 46

Southwest DeKalb 65, Stone Mountain 40

Stephenson 49, Westminster 44

Sumter County 92, Berrien 22

Tallulah Falls 82, Monsignor Donovan 59

Tattnall Square 70, Georgia Military 52

Thomson 78, Putnam County 59

Tift County 35, Lee County 24

Toombs County 53, Veterans 48

Tri-Cities 85, Villa Rica 54

Trinity Christian 49, Troup County 32

Valdosta 64, Colquitt County 27

Valley 63, Callaway 56

Veterans 78, Northside-Warner Robins 69

Walker 66, Fellowship Christian 51

Warren County 66, Washington-Wilkes 30

West Laurens 72, Treutlen 57

Westover 79, Terrell Academy 56

Westside-Macon 81, Jackson 55

Wheeler 70, Osborne 54

Wilcox County 77, Crisp County 70

Wilkinson County 62, Hancock Academy 60

Girls

Atlanta International 57, Loganville Christian 42

Berrien 51, Sumter County 47

Bryan County 62, Portal 26

Callaway 57, Valley 26

Charlton County 48, Brantley County 43

Citizen’s Christian 65, Irwin County 45

Clinch County 70, Atkinson County 32

Collins Hill 69, North Gwinnett 41

Columbia 63, Tucker 16

Dodge County 56, Fitzgerald 38

Douglas County 46, Alexander 33

Eastside 54, Social Circle 41

Etowah 50, Sandy Creek 38

Gilmer 43, Southeast Whitfield 29

Greenbrier 56, Jenkins 23

Griffin 82, Spalding 18

Hapeville Charter 55, Druid Hills 36

Hardaway 61, Bainbridge 28

Hawkinsville 63, Wheeler County 25

Holy Innocents’ 64, Buford 57

Jackson-Atlanta 77, Creekside 36

Johnson County 50, Screven County 40

Lake Oconee Academy 54, Towns County 33

Lakeside-DeKalb 63, Towers 26

Landmark Christian 83, Redan 18

Loganville 56, Lakeview Academy 49

Long County 78, Johnson-Savannah 42

Manchester 44, Harris County 38

Midtown 64, Mays 17

Northview 48, Fellowship Christian 40

Rockmart 44, Cedartown 29

Savannah Country Day 84, Savannah Christian 31

Seminole County 38, Miller County 28

South Effingham 43, Lakeside-Evans 32

Swainsboro 67, Metter 53

Tattnall Square 45, Georgia Military 31

Taylor County 59, Schley County 35

Telfair County 65, Bleckley County 62

Thomas County Central 55, Houston County 28

Thomson 67, Putnam County 39

Tift County 55, Lee County 50

Trinity Christian 53, Troup County 36

Valdosta 53, Colquitt County 27

Veterans 61, Northside-Warner Robins 24

Vidalia 53, Toombs County 22

Villa Rica 71, Tri-Cities 57

Warren County 49, Washington-Wilkes 43

West Laurens 57, Treutlen 42

Westminster 65, Stephenson 25

Westover 49, Terrell County 12

Wheeler 63, Osborne 21

Wheeler 63, Osborne 21

Woodland-Stockbridge 70, McDonough 30

Worth County 63, Cook 47

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ

DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Ga Severe Weather Preparedness Week – Thunderstorms

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Monday is the first day of severe weather preparedness week for the state of Georgia. Meteorologist Sherrie Shealy explains everything we need to know about thunderstorms. The ingredients needed for a thunderstorm are moisture, unstable air, and a lifting mechanism. A typical thunderstorm is 15 miles in diameter and lasts for 30 […]
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead

A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
MIDWAY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

State Department of Juvenile Justice facilities re-accredited

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced Tuesday that the Crisp, Terrell and Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Centers obtained national re-accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facilities for justice-involved youths underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving reaccreditation during the ACA’s Winter Conference, Jan. 27-31, in Orlando, Fla.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy