Cattaraugus County, NY

12 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Feb. 3

 3 days ago

Twelve Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,183 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday, 10 people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, four had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Friday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 13.1%, and seven-day positivity rate was 11.2%.

In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Friday's daily positivity rate was 12.6%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 12.8%. Among the 1,709 people tested in the region on Friday, 226 were positive.

