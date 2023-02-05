Read full article on original website
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
NFL insider pitches Jets-Patriots trade
Could the New England Patriots and New York Jets do business together?. Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal suggests that the Patriots should be aggressive with trades this offseason and should look at teams who have declined to pick up fifth-year options on players. He notes that New England could be interested Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, “if the price were right.”
NFL Draft 2023: Jets’ stunning QB trade; Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even better, it...
Bleacher Report
Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network at Super Bowl After Hotel Misconduct Complaint
NFL Network has pulled Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a woman complained about his conduct at an Arizona hotel, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. Speaking with Gehlken, Irvin said his interaction with the woman was "brief, public and...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell on Revamped NFL Pro Bowl Games: 'I Don't See Us Going Back in Any Way'
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference that he doesn't foresee the league going back to the old Pro Bowl format after introducing the Pro Bowl Games this season. The Pro Bowl Games featured AFC and NFC stars going head to head in various...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Teams Potentially Hit Hardest in 2023 Free Agency
Once the Super Bowl is finished, every NFL franchise will officially be looking ahead to free agency and the draft. While the NFL Scouting Combine is next on the calendar, no rookies will be selected until late April. Free agency, on the other hand, is fast approaching in early March.
Former MLB GM proposes drastic realignment that would put Yankees, Mets in same division
Jim Bowden of The Athletic and a former MLB GM proposes the league do away with its current divisions and do a drastic geographical realignment after expansion.
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell Addresses NFL Officiating: 'I Don't Think It's Ever Been Better'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes the league's officiating has never been better despite recent criticism, most specifically after the conference championship games. Goodell made his remarks at his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference. His full response can be found via Football Zebras. Other people do not agree with Goodell's opinion.
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell: 'It Wouldn't Surprise Me at All' If NFL Flexes TNF Games in Future
Thursday night games might be getting a little more complicated for players and teams. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Wednesday "it wouldn't surprise me at all" if Thursday Night Football had flex scheduling in the future, similar to primetime games on Sunday nights. "Not today, but it'll certainly...
Bleacher Report
NFL Honors 2023: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Awards Predictions
With the Super Bowl LVII looming this Sunday, the event that everyone looks forward to as a celebratory appetizer is NFL Honors, the Associated Press' end-of-season awards show set to air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network. During the two-hour broadcast, the NFL's best players...
Bleacher Report
King: Russell Wilson 'Willing to Be Coached Hard by' Sean Payton; Spoke to Drew Brees
Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he's reportedly hopeful that the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach will help turn things around. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Wilson and [Drew] Brees have gotten to be friends, and Wilson has...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'
At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Dad Discusses When He Knew Son Would Retire, Reflects on His NFL Career
Tom Brady Sr. knew something was different this year when his son, Tom Brady, didn't immediately jump into training for the next season when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "There's no training or no plans on training anymore," Brady Sr. said,...
Bleacher Report
College Football Teams With the Most Turnaround Potential in 2023
The 2023 college football season wasn't kind to some teams. Long-standing powers such as Oklahoma and Miami were blasted back to reality during subpar campaigns. Proud programs Auburn and Nebraska found themselves picking up the pieces after failed coaching regimes. Still others experienced duds. In Kentucky's case, recent success fell...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers
Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands
NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy 'a Prime Candidate' for Ravens, Commanders OC Jobs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a "prime candidate" for the same role with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bieniemy signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL season. On Monday, the 53-year-old addressed his present situation and...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson First Suggested Flag Football Game at Pro Bowl, Roger Goodell Says
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games this past weekend looked much different from years past with a revamped skills competition followed by a series of flag football games. While addressing the media on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the origins of the idea to go away from a traditional game. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, Goodell said it was Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson who first made the suggestion to switch to flag football for the league's annual All-Star showcase.
