Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton
North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win
Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Girls basketball recap: Kessler hits milestone as No. 16 Shawnee topples Lenape
Avery Kessler totaled 15 points and five rebounds as the Shawnee High girls’ basketball team knocked off Lenape Tuesday in Medford, 43-28. Kessler knocked down a free throw for the 1,000th point of her scholastic career as the Renegades, ranked 16th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, improved to 21-4. Nia Scott added 10 points.
Boys Basketball: DJ Wagner of Camden on verge of joining 2,000-point club
When all is said and done, DJ Wagner’s resume while playing at Camden will be one to admire for years to come. The Kentucky-bound senior guard is already a three-time All-State pick and was the NJ.com Player of the Year as a sophomore. He was also selected as the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and led the Panthers to the Group 2 state championship last winter.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Mastery Camden over Freedom Prep Charter - Boys Basketball Recap
Senior Rayquan Cochrane scored 24 points to lead Mastery Camden to a 104-34 win over Freedom Prep Charter in Camden. Cochrane hit three, three-point field goals. That evened Mastery Camden’s record to 11-11 and snapped a three-game losing streak. Josua Ramos added 15 points in the winning effort, also...
Defense powers No. 4 Rutgers Prep to 10th-straight win with victory over No. 7 Ewing
Rutgers Prep knew that defense was going to be the name of the game heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Ewing. The Argonauts were going up against three of the top scorers in the state, so keeping the ball out of the hands of Rhian Stokes, Joi Johnson and Te’Yala Delfosse was going to be a pivotal in order to pull off a win.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Rutgers No. 1 for THIS top 2024 LB target after January visit | When will he decide?
Rutgers just added the face of its 2024 recruiting class in quarterback A.J. Surace, and has a four-star athlete from Michigan, and an agile offensive tackle from Delran (N.J.), on deck. But more help could be on the way if this thumper from West Bloomfield, Michigan, remains in love with the Scarlet Knights.
On a day with Rutgers’ biggest booster, it’s raining Andy Katz and dogged adulation
NEW YORK — The Rutgers bus pulls into Madison Square Garden without any fanfare. Security has ensured a safe and quiet arrival, but there’s one heckler banging on the glass door. He’s there to greet the men’s basketball team. He doesn’t wear scarlet. His blue sport coat stands out against the gleaming white charter bus.
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?
Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
Ex-Rutgers star receives NFL Combine invite
Adam Korsak will get his chance to audition for the NFL next month. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history received an invite to the NFL Combine, the league announced Wednesday. Korsak is the only Scarlet Knight among the 319 prospects to receive an invite this year. It marks the...
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0