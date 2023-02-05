Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton
North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
Mastery Camden over Freedom Prep Charter - Boys Basketball Recap
Senior Rayquan Cochrane scored 24 points to lead Mastery Camden to a 104-34 win over Freedom Prep Charter in Camden. Cochrane hit three, three-point field goals. That evened Mastery Camden’s record to 11-11 and snapped a three-game losing streak. Josua Ramos added 15 points in the winning effort, also...
Girls basketball recap: Kessler hits milestone as No. 16 Shawnee topples Lenape
Avery Kessler totaled 15 points and five rebounds as the Shawnee High girls’ basketball team knocked off Lenape Tuesday in Medford, 43-28. Kessler knocked down a free throw for the 1,000th point of her scholastic career as the Renegades, ranked 16th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, improved to 21-4. Nia Scott added 10 points.
Boys Basketball: DJ Wagner of Camden on verge of joining 2,000-point club
When all is said and done, DJ Wagner’s resume while playing at Camden will be one to admire for years to come. The Kentucky-bound senior guard is already a three-time All-State pick and was the NJ.com Player of the Year as a sophomore. He was also selected as the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and led the Panthers to the Group 2 state championship last winter.
Girls basketball recap: Mikulski directs Wildwood Catholic over Delran
Kaci Mikulski finished with 19 points to pace the Wildwood Catholic High girls’ basketball team to a 48-38 victory over Delran Tuesday in Delran. Destiny Wallace and Carly Murphy each reached double figures with 10 points as the Crusaders (19-4) won their fourth in a row. Riley Ahrens led...
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
Defense powers No. 4 Rutgers Prep to 10th-straight win with victory over No. 7 Ewing
Rutgers Prep knew that defense was going to be the name of the game heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Ewing. The Argonauts were going up against three of the top scorers in the state, so keeping the ball out of the hands of Rhian Stokes, Joi Johnson and Te’Yala Delfosse was going to be a pivotal in order to pull off a win.
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win
Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Passaic Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Logan Hughes finished with two goals to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) past Passaic Tech 5-3 at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, NY. Tied at three at the end of the second period, St. Joseph (5-11-3) scored twice in the third to come away with the win. St. Joseph also took a 2-1 lead in the first.
Super Bowl 2023: Here are 3 observations from Eagles’ Wednesday practice report
PHOENIX – After days of going through a circus-like atmosphere of crazy antics and team photos, the Eagles got back to practice Wednesday, running around on the practice fields of the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe, Ariz. to prepare for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?
Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
