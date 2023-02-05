ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Suspect arrested after wounding police officer in San Jose shooting

By San Jose Police Department, Andrew Fortin-Caldera
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eozr7_0kcvXHk800
A member of the SJPD's MERGE unit was shot as authorities approached the suspect's residence in the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue, the department reported. San Jose Police Department

A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after wounding a police officer in a shooting in San Jose.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South Kind roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police reported the suspect exited his vehicle and "began shooting at the officers," striking the patrol vehicle several times. The officers exited the patrol car and returned fire, striking the suspect vehicle as the man reentered and sped away from the scene.

The officers were not injured in the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting led police to a home in the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue, about 1.5 miles away from where officers attempted to conduct the traffic stop.

"During the operation a male appeared in the backyard of the home and began firing a weapon at officers," San Jose police reported. "A member of our MERGE unit was shot once and sustained a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated."

The suspect surrendered to authorities around 3:10 a.m. Saturday shortly after the gunfire erupted, and he was taken into custody without further incident. He was not reported to be injured in the shooting, and officers did not shoot back when fired upon, according to the police department.

The suspect's identity way not released, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was ‘on quest to kill’ police

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police revealed new information and video Tuesday of an ambush-style shooting of an officer by a suspect who was "on a quest to kill San Jose police officers." At a press conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said the suspect, identified as Noe Orlando Mendoza, had been stalking police officers for hours at The post San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was ‘on quest to kill’ police appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Jose authorities: suspect who allegedly shot officer was stalking police

The San Jose Police Department on Tuesday identified a suspect who allegedly stalked several police stations before injuring an officer in a weekend shooting. San Jose Police Department Chief Anthony Mata said in a Tuesday press conference that two officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a motorist run a red light just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South King roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lansing Daily

San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
RICHMOND, CA
FOX40

Stockton fatal shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals

(KTXL) — The US Marshals Task Force made an arrest on Monday in connection to the March 22, 2022 shooting in Stockton that killed one teen and injured three others, according to the Stockton Police Department. Deonte Holmes, 18, was arrested as the suspect in the fatal shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 pedestrians killed in separate San Jose crashes, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two pedestrians died Monday in San Jose in separate crashes, police said. The first death happened at around 7 a.m on Jackson Avenue at Highway 680. According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Three men have died and a fourth man is recovering in the hospital after a suspected fentanyl overdose on the 10000 block of Garcia Lane, per the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, deputies found four men, all in their 50s, that were not responsive. They were given Narcan The post Three dead, one hospitalized in Gilroy after suspected fentanyl overdose: sheriff appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Shooting on Memorial Drive in Hollister leaves 1 victim injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. — On Sunday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Hollister Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive. According to the press release, one victim was found to have sustained a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. The Hollister Police Department's detectives responded to the scene are handling the investigation.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo police release video evidence in 2020 shooting of Shawn Tillis; $50,000 reward offered

SAN PABLO -- Police in San Pablo on Monday asked for the public's help solving a 2020 homicide as they released new video evidence in the case and announced a $50,000 reward.Police are continuing their investigation into the June 12, 2020 fatal shooting of 27-year old Shawn Tillis. Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 3 a.m. that morning on the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard. Arriving officers found Tills shot multiple times in his vehicle. They attempted life-saving measures to revive the wounded  man, but he died at the scene.No other victims were located and detectives investigating...
SAN PABLO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the community's help for a suspect who allegedly stole $8,000 from the Grocery Outlet on North Main Street. Police said that the man forced his way into the mangers office at the Grocery Outlet and stole approximately $8,000. Officers said that the victim fled in a unknown The post Salinas Police looking for male suspect who stole $8,000 from a Grocery Outlet appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale man arrested in connection with violent San Jose kidnapping

SAN JOSE -- A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested in the violent kidnapping and attempted robbery of a female associate as she walked near John Mise Park in West San Jose.San Jose police said  Zhanfang Xu of Sunnyvale has been booked into Santa Clara County jail on counts that included kidnapping, attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.Investigators said the attack took place at  approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 10th. The suspect -- identified as Xu -- approached the adult female victim from behind, held a knife to her neck and forced the victim to walk to a nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car chase in Antioch leads to fiery crash with tanker truck on Highway 4

ANTIOCH -- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a car chase and major injury crash that stopped Highway 4 traffic in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.At about 2:30 PM, the California Highway Patrol said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray SUV for excessive speed on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd. The SUV immediately fled from CHP and continued on the highway, using all lanes and driving on the shoulder before exiting at Contra Loma Blvd, the CHP said. It then continued through the intersection and immediately ramped back onto the freeway. On the onramp, the SUV was involved in a traffic collision with a tanker truck. The woman needed to be extricated from the vehicle and then was transported to hospital by air. and was in critical condition with major injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured. The CBS News Bay Area helicopter showed a crashed and burned-out vehicle on the Contra Loma Blvd. onramp to Highway 4. Antioch Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.
ANTIOCH, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy