Suspect arrested after wounding police officer in San Jose shooting

A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after wounding a police officer in a shooting in San Jose.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South Kind roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Police reported the suspect exited his vehicle and "began shooting at the officers," striking the patrol vehicle several times. The officers exited the patrol car and returned fire, striking the suspect vehicle as the man reentered and sped away from the scene.

The officers were not injured in the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting led police to a home in the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue, about 1.5 miles away from where officers attempted to conduct the traffic stop.

"During the operation a male appeared in the backyard of the home and began firing a weapon at officers," San Jose police reported. "A member of our MERGE unit was shot once and sustained a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated."

The suspect surrendered to authorities around 3:10 a.m. Saturday shortly after the gunfire erupted, and he was taken into custody without further incident. He was not reported to be injured in the shooting, and officers did not shoot back when fired upon, according to the police department.

The suspect's identity way not released, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.