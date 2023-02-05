Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Program for first-time homebuyers in NYC: A chance to get up to $100,000Mark StarNew York City, NY
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap
Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
Hurd leads Boonton past Dover - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double as defeated Dover 69-49 in Dover. Patrick McMaster also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds with Ethan Volante tallying 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Boonton (9-12) held a 31-22 lead at the half and outscored Dover...
Girls Basketball: Millburn rolls Arts
Millburn was outscored in just one quarter as it cruised to a 50-16 victory over Arts, in Millburn. Millburn (16-5) set the tone from the start of the game, as it led 12-0 after the first quarter. The Millers went on to score 18 more points in the second and allowed just four to take a 30-4 lead at halftime.
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap
Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Paramus Catholic holds off Saddle River Day in OT - Boys basketball recap
Niko Gomez led Paramus Catholic with 21 points as it defeated Saddle River Day 63-62 in overtime in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (10-12) held a 36-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, but was outscored 17-16 by Saddle River Day in the fourth to tie the game 52 at the end of regulation. Paramus Catholic outscored Saddle River Day 11-10 in overtime to get the narrow win.
East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap
Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Paterson Kennedy tops Clifton - Girls basketball recap
Perla Reyes scored 13 points and had two steals as Paterson Kennedy defeated Clifton 41-24 in Paterson. Kimaada Melvin also had nine points, 14 rebounds and six steals with My’shayla Clancy tallying eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Paterson Kennedy (11-11) jumped out to an early...
Indian Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Puglisi made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points as Indian Hills defeated Westwood, 83-57, in Oakland. Gavin Enright scored 23 points for Indian Hills (13-6), which used a 23-7 second quarter to break the game open. Anthony Giacamaro had 12 points and James Hickey added 10.
Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge
Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Passaic Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Logan Hughes finished with two goals to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) past Passaic Tech 5-3 at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, NY. Tied at three at the end of the second period, St. Joseph (5-11-3) scored twice in the third to come away with the win. St. Joseph also took a 2-1 lead in the first.
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Boys Basketball: Zoellner and Jones lead as Kittatinny sneaks past Sussex Tech
Kittatinny leaned on the scoring efforts of Mike Zoellner and Caedon Jones as it sneaked past Sussex Tech for a 54-48 win, in Newton. Zoellner finished with 17 points and Jones added 11 in the win for Kittatinny (8-9). After going up by seven points at the end of the...
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Hudson Catholic over St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys basketball recap
Chazz Dubois led all scorers with 19 points as Hudson Catholic defeated St. Mary (Ruth.), 56-51, in Rutherford. Omari Moore had 14 points and Alex Massung added 13 for Hudson Catholic (12-9), which used a 15-10 fourth quarter to hold on for the win. Damir Stone had 10 points, nine...
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 8 Bergen Catholic, No. 4 Don Bosco Prep reach Bergen County Tournament final
Freshman Tom Keough couldn’t pick a more opportune time for his first varsity goal. Keough struck at 2:48 into overtime, giving third-seeded Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 5-4 victory over second-seeded and No. 3 Northern Highlands in the Bergen County Tournament semifinals at Ice Vault in Wayne.
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
