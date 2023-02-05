ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton

North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mastery Camden over Freedom Prep Charter - Boys Basketball Recap

Senior Rayquan Cochrane scored 24 points to lead Mastery Camden to a 104-34 win over Freedom Prep Charter in Camden. Cochrane hit three, three-point field goals. That evened Mastery Camden’s record to 11-11 and snapped a three-game losing streak. Josua Ramos added 15 points in the winning effort, also...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: DJ Wagner of Camden on verge of joining 2,000-point club

When all is said and done, DJ Wagner’s resume while playing at Camden will be one to admire for years to come. The Kentucky-bound senior guard is already a three-time All-State pick and was the NJ.com Player of the Year as a sophomore. He was also selected as the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and led the Panthers to the Group 2 state championship last winter.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win

Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Salem Tech over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Bermudez tallied 17 points, six assists, four blocks and three steals to lead Salem Tech as it defeated Camden Tech 50-37 in Sicklerville. Salem Tech (2-19) trailed 24-18 at the half, but went on a 17-11 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 35. It went on a 15-2 run in the fourth to get the win.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
PAULSBORO, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?

Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Rutgers star receives NFL Combine invite

Adam Korsak will get his chance to audition for the NFL next month. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history received an invite to the NFL Combine, the league announced Wednesday. Korsak is the only Scarlet Knight among the 319 prospects to receive an invite this year. It marks the...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy