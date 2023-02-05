When all is said and done, DJ Wagner’s resume while playing at Camden will be one to admire for years to come. The Kentucky-bound senior guard is already a three-time All-State pick and was the NJ.com Player of the Year as a sophomore. He was also selected as the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and led the Panthers to the Group 2 state championship last winter.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO