Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO