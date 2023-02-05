Ramseur, N.C. — Eastern Randolph picked up its 21st win of the season in a 98-70 blowout over Trinity on the Wildcats' senior night. The Wildcats now have an overall record of 21-2 going into the final game of the season on Friday night. They will play at Providence Grove. If Eastern Randolph wins that game, the Wildcats will win the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference outright. Regardless, Eastern Randolph has at least a share of the overall conference championship and will be the top 1A team out of the league for playoff seeding.

