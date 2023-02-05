ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

NJ.com

Voorhees edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap

Billy Colantano led the way for Voorhees with 20 points as it defeated Bernards 49-47 in Voorhees. Connor Duggan also had 16 points. Voorhees improves to 6-13 with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bernards falls to 9-13 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying on us...
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Millburn rolls Arts

Millburn was outscored in just one quarter as it cruised to a 50-16 victory over Arts, in Millburn. Millburn (16-5) set the tone from the start of the game, as it led 12-0 after the first quarter. The Millers went on to score 18 more points in the second and allowed just four to take a 30-4 lead at halftime.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap

Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Melsky delivers pins as Phillipsburg rolls in North 2 Group 5 wrestling sectionals

Phillipsburg’s record of never losing in the quarterfinals or semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional wrestling tournament was never threatened Monday night. As expected, the top-seeded Stateliners (13-2) rolled through eighth-seeded Elizabeth 74-3 in the quarterfinals and then fourth-seeded Bayonne 72-6 shortly thereafter at the high school gym to advance to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. final. They will host third-seeded Westfield, a 43-22 winner over second-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the other semifinal.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Trentonian

RICK FORTENBAUGH: Our picks to win the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups

Although they actually got underway Monday night, it’s time for The Trentonian’s annual picks for the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups that conclude on Sunday at Rutgers University. Because the biggest story in the area figures to be Delaware Valley’s drive to a second straight dual-match state championship,...
NJ.com

P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’

P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with No. 23 Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?

Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

