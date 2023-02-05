Read full article on original website
Voorhees edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap
Billy Colantano led the way for Voorhees with 20 points as it defeated Bernards 49-47 in Voorhees. Connor Duggan also had 16 points. Voorhees improves to 6-13 with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bernards falls to 9-13 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying on us...
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
Girls Basketball: Millburn rolls Arts
Millburn was outscored in just one quarter as it cruised to a 50-16 victory over Arts, in Millburn. Millburn (16-5) set the tone from the start of the game, as it led 12-0 after the first quarter. The Millers went on to score 18 more points in the second and allowed just four to take a 30-4 lead at halftime.
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap
Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers, a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. The junior connected on three shots...
Boys Basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Players of the Week for Feb. 8
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances by individuals and teams across New Jersey all season, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting some of the best individual efforts in that area.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball freshmen? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors and juniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the sophomore class last week. We now begin with the top freshmen in the state this season.
Defense powers No. 4 Rutgers Prep to 10th-straight win with victory over No. 7 Ewing
Rutgers Prep knew that defense was going to be the name of the game heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Ewing. The Argonauts were going up against three of the top scorers in the state, so keeping the ball out of the hands of Rhian Stokes, Joi Johnson and Te’Yala Delfosse was going to be a pivotal in order to pull off a win.
Wrestling: North Jersey, Section 1 quarterfinals/semis roundup for Feb. 6
Monday marked the first day on the road to team champions in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, as the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds got under way at 20 sites around the New Jersey. We have results from all four sections, where the first two rounds were being held at two...
Times girls hoops notes, Week 7: MCT begins, NJSIAA seeding ends
What a week it was for the Ewing girls basketball team, and the season is only getting started. Postseason play opens up this week around the Times area, with the 2023 Mercer County Tournament set to begin Saturday, and the Burlington County Tournament–plus the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament–all in high gear.
Melsky delivers pins as Phillipsburg rolls in North 2 Group 5 wrestling sectionals
Phillipsburg’s record of never losing in the quarterfinals or semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional wrestling tournament was never threatened Monday night. As expected, the top-seeded Stateliners (13-2) rolled through eighth-seeded Elizabeth 74-3 in the quarterfinals and then fourth-seeded Bayonne 72-6 shortly thereafter at the high school gym to advance to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. final. They will host third-seeded Westfield, a 43-22 winner over second-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the other semifinal.
RICK FORTENBAUGH: Our picks to win the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups
Although they actually got underway Monday night, it’s time for The Trentonian’s annual picks for the NJSIAA wrestling sectionals and groups that conclude on Sunday at Rutgers University. Because the biggest story in the area figures to be Delaware Valley’s drive to a second straight dual-match state championship,...
P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’
P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with No. 23 Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?
Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
Rutgers No. 1 for THIS top 2024 LB target after January visit | When will he decide?
Rutgers just added the face of its 2024 recruiting class in quarterback A.J. Surace, and has a four-star athlete from Michigan, and an agile offensive tackle from Delran (N.J.), on deck. But more help could be on the way if this thumper from West Bloomfield, Michigan, remains in love with the Scarlet Knights.
