Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale. Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time... The post Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Carmelo Anthony Reunion Makes Sense

The Knicks desperately need bench scoring. Carmelo Anthony is still looking for one last stand in the NBA. Could there be something there?. Before you ask, no, this is not a nostalgia grab. The New York Knicks are 29-26, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Life without Mitchell...
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

