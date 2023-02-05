ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win

Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Hurd leads Boonton past Dover - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double as defeated Dover 69-49 in Dover. Patrick McMaster also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds with Ethan Volante tallying 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Boonton (9-12) held a 31-22 lead at the half and outscored Dover...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Melsky delivers pins as Phillipsburg rolls in North 2 Group 5 wrestling sectionals

Phillipsburg’s record of never losing in the quarterfinals or semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional wrestling tournament was never threatened Monday night. As expected, the top-seeded Stateliners (13-2) rolled through eighth-seeded Elizabeth 74-3 in the quarterfinals and then fourth-seeded Bayonne 72-6 shortly thereafter at the high school gym to advance to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. final. They will host third-seeded Westfield, a 43-22 winner over second-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the other semifinal.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap

Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

