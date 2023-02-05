Read full article on original website
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap
Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win
Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
Hurd leads Boonton past Dover - Boys basketball recap
Charlie Hurd posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double as defeated Dover 69-49 in Dover. Patrick McMaster also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds with Ethan Volante tallying 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Boonton (9-12) held a 31-22 lead at the half and outscored Dover...
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Wrestling: South Jersey quarterfinals/semis roundup for Feb. 6
Monday marked the first day on the road to team champions in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, as the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds got under way at 20 sites around the New Jersey. We have results from all four sections, as the first two rounds were held at two sites...
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball freshmen? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors and juniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the sophomore class last week. We now begin with the top freshmen in the state this season.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Wrestling PHOTOS: Paramus Catholic at St. Peter’s Prep, NP-A tourney, Feb. 7, 2023
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep hosts the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A state pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinal round on Tuesday night. No. 8 Paramus Catholic, Paul VI and Notre Dame will be competing. Check out pictures of the quarterfinal match below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories...
St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Passaic Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Logan Hughes finished with two goals to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) past Passaic Tech 5-3 at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, NY. Tied at three at the end of the second period, St. Joseph (5-11-3) scored twice in the third to come away with the win. St. Joseph also took a 2-1 lead in the first.
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Melsky delivers pins as Phillipsburg rolls in North 2 Group 5 wrestling sectionals
Phillipsburg’s record of never losing in the quarterfinals or semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics sectional wrestling tournament was never threatened Monday night. As expected, the top-seeded Stateliners (13-2) rolled through eighth-seeded Elizabeth 74-3 in the quarterfinals and then fourth-seeded Bayonne 72-6 shortly thereafter at the high school gym to advance to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. final. They will host third-seeded Westfield, a 43-22 winner over second-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the other semifinal.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap
Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
Boys Basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Players of the Week for Feb. 8
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances by individuals and teams across New Jersey all season, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting some of the best individual efforts in that area.
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Wrestling team tournament results, recaps & photos from Non-Public opening rounds, Feb. 7
Boys Wrestling: St. Peter's Prep vs Paramus Catholic in Non-Public A Quarterfinals on Feb. 7, 2023 TUESDAY, FEB. 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Defense powers No. 4 Rutgers Prep to 10th-straight win with victory over No. 7 Ewing
Rutgers Prep knew that defense was going to be the name of the game heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Ewing. The Argonauts were going up against three of the top scorers in the state, so keeping the ball out of the hands of Rhian Stokes, Joi Johnson and Te’Yala Delfosse was going to be a pivotal in order to pull off a win.
