Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Seth Rollins: If Logan Paul Wants To Say Something To My Face, He Knows Where To Find Me

Seth Rollins sends a heated message to Logan Paul. Paul first started appearing in WWE on the road to WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He returned the following year and made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul then signed with WWE and defeated The Miz in his first singles match at SummerSlam 2022. He headlined WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, he suffered a torn MCL that sidelined him for several weeks.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted

Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Liv Morgan Wants To Set Tables On Fire And Add Thumbtacks

Liv Morgan wants to keep taking things to the extreme. During her feud with Ronda Rousey going into WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan showed a different side of herself as she was willing to take risks and go to the extreme in an effort to maintain possession of her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh

Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover

Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams

Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence

The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Cody Rhodes: All Respect To The Rock, The Options We Have On The Roster Are Better Due To The Stories

Cody Rhodes is headed to WrestleMania to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by Roman Reigns. Cody earned his shot at the title by virtue of winning the men's Royal Rumble. While Reigns is currently in possession of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, he will defend the title against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber in a story that has been simmering since the summer of 2022 and Sami joining The Bloodline.
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved

Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Bout Added To NJPW New Beginning In Osaka

A new title match has been added to NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that House of Torture (SHO, EVIL, & Yujiro Takahashi) will defend their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Ren Narita. The six-man bout was previously announced, but the six-man...
