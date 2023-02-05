Read full article on original website
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Seth Rollins: If Logan Paul Wants To Say Something To My Face, He Knows Where To Find Me
Seth Rollins sends a heated message to Logan Paul. Paul first started appearing in WWE on the road to WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He returned the following year and made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul then signed with WWE and defeated The Miz in his first singles match at SummerSlam 2022. He headlined WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, he suffered a torn MCL that sidelined him for several weeks.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Liv Morgan Wants To Set Tables On Fire And Add Thumbtacks
Liv Morgan wants to keep taking things to the extreme. During her feud with Ronda Rousey going into WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan showed a different side of herself as she was willing to take risks and go to the extreme in an effort to maintain possession of her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
AEW Dynamite (2/8) Preview: Championship Fight Night, Danielson vs. RUSH, MJF vs. Takeshita, More
It's Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode is dubbed "Championship Fight Night" and will feature Bryan Danielson against RUSH, The Acclaimed defending their gold, The Elite defending their Trios Championshipd, and more. Here's everything...
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Carmelo Hayes Explains What He Felt Could Have Been Done Better In Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Bout
Carmelo Hayes picked up a big victory at NXT Vengeance Day when he defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match. The bout featured the return of Dabba-Kato, who was once known as Commander Azeez and aligned with Crews. Hayes ended up winning two straight falls, which is a rare...
WWE Raw On 2/6 Records 12% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Falls
Check out the viewership numbers for the February 6 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on February 6 averaged 1.866 million viewers. This number is down 12% from the 2.114 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.55 rating in...
Adam Cole Discusses Switching To A Babyface Approach, His Goals In AEW
On the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return to the promotion after being sidelined from in-ring competition AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with concussion issues. Cole has been a heel during his entire AEW run, and the last time fans saw him on screen in...
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams
Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Mandy Rose Hasn't Ruled Out A Return To Wrestling, Wants To Do 'Dancing With The Stars'
Fans haven't seen Mandy Rose in a wrestling ring since the December 13 episode of NXT when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The following day, Rose was fired by WWE, reportedly due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing to Perez.
Cody Rhodes: All Respect To The Rock, The Options We Have On The Roster Are Better Due To The Stories
Cody Rhodes is headed to WrestleMania to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by Roman Reigns. Cody earned his shot at the title by virtue of winning the men's Royal Rumble. While Reigns is currently in possession of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, he will defend the title against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber in a story that has been simmering since the summer of 2022 and Sami joining The Bloodline.
NWA Powerrr Stream And Results (2/7): Matt Cardona And Tyrus On Opposite Ends Of Major Six-Man Tag
NWA Powerrr (2/7) Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar) The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) to earn an NWA Women's Tag Title Match at NWA Nuff Said. In an interview, Matt Cardona says his mystery partner for tonight is a...
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved
Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Bout Added To NJPW New Beginning In Osaka
A new title match has been added to NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that House of Torture (SHO, EVIL, & Yujiro Takahashi) will defend their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Ren Narita. The six-man bout was previously announced, but the six-man...
