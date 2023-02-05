ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy tops Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Perla Reyes scored 13 points and had two steals as Paterson Kennedy defeated Clifton 41-24 in Paterson. Kimaada Melvin also had nine points, 14 rebounds and six steals with My’shayla Clancy tallying eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Paterson Kennedy (11-11) jumped out to an early...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Indian Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Puglisi made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points as Indian Hills defeated Westwood, 83-57, in Oakland. Gavin Enright scored 23 points for Indian Hills (13-6), which used a 23-7 second quarter to break the game open. Anthony Giacamaro had 12 points and James Hickey added 10.
OAKLAND, NJ
NJ.com

Hurd leads Boonton past Dover - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Hurd posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double as defeated Dover 69-49 in Dover. Patrick McMaster also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds with Ethan Volante tallying 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Boonton (9-12) held a 31-22 lead at the half and outscored Dover...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Zion Baitey scored 15 points for Morristown as it defeated Pope John 46-43 in Morristown. Morristown (10-10) trailed 24-19 at the half but outscored Pope John 27-19 in the second half, including a 12-4 lead in the third quarter, to come back for the win. Finn Rodgers also had 11...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap

Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap

Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Rutherford cruises past Park Ridge

Rutherford’s offense stayed hot throughout the night as it rolled Park Ridge 59-37, in Rutherford. Rutherford (13-8) scored at least 11 points in each quarter, which was punctuated with a 16-point third quarter in which it safely pulled away with the lead. Tarik Bicic played an all-around game for...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy