ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton

North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win

Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament

Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?

Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Rutgers star receives NFL Combine invite

Adam Korsak will get his chance to audition for the NFL next month. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history received an invite to the NFL Combine, the league announced Wednesday. Korsak is the only Scarlet Knight among the 319 prospects to receive an invite this year. It marks the...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy