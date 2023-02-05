Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Girls Basketball: North Hunterdon pulls away early from Trenton
North Hunterdon went on a big second quarter run and kept its momentum rolling into the second half as it cruised to a 60-29 victory over Trenton, in Annandale. After a close start in which North Hunterdon (11-11) led by one after the first quarter, the Lions went on a 16-3 run in the second to pull ahead by 14 points at halftime.
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win
Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Passaic Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Logan Hughes finished with two goals to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) past Passaic Tech 5-3 at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, NY. Tied at three at the end of the second period, St. Joseph (5-11-3) scored twice in the third to come away with the win. St. Joseph also took a 2-1 lead in the first.
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Wrestling: Young but seasoned Caldwell rolls into North 2 Group 2 finals
How well was Caldwell going to handle the bigger moments?. The Chiefs boast the likes of junior Lorenzo Caamano and senior Ian Flanagan, but they also feature a heap of underclassmen who are inexperienced when it comes to facing the pressures of postseason wrestling. But now that the postseason has...
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament
Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
Wrestling team tournament results, recaps & photos from Non-Public opening rounds, Feb. 7
Boys Wrestling: St. Peter's Prep vs Paramus Catholic in Non-Public A Quarterfinals on Feb. 7, 2023 TUESDAY, FEB. 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers No. 1 for THIS top 2024 LB target after January visit | When will he decide?
Rutgers just added the face of its 2024 recruiting class in quarterback A.J. Surace, and has a four-star athlete from Michigan, and an agile offensive tackle from Delran (N.J.), on deck. But more help could be on the way if this thumper from West Bloomfield, Michigan, remains in love with the Scarlet Knights.
How will Rutgers replace key starter Mawot Mag, who’s out for season?
Rutgers beats Michigan State, 61-55, at Madison Square Garden Steve Pikiell needs to find a solution. The Rutgers coach will be without starting forward Mawot Mag, who suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Scarlet Knights’ win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon.
Devils’ injury report: Jack Hughes limited in practice due to upper-body injury
Jack Hughes was a limited participant in Devils morning skate on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury he sustained in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks on Monday. Hughes missed practice on Tuesday to nurse “upper-body soreness” after playing over 21 minutes – the highest tally for...
Ex-Rutgers star receives NFL Combine invite
Adam Korsak will get his chance to audition for the NFL next month. The greatest punter in Rutgers football history received an invite to the NFL Combine, the league announced Wednesday. Korsak is the only Scarlet Knight among the 319 prospects to receive an invite this year. It marks the...
Remembering LeBron James’ N.J. debut, almost 20 years to the day before he became NBA’s scoring king
The symmetry is almost too amazing to believe. On Feb. 8, 2003, a teenaged basketball player that everyone believed was destined for greatness came to Trenton, scoring a career-high 52 points and putting on the kind of show that left no doubt about his future stardom.
AP Top 25 Poll: Rutgers returns to rankings after big week
Rutgers has re-entered the national rankings after a big week. The Scarlet Knights slotted in at No. 24 in the latest Associated Press’ Top 25 poll released Monday, marking the second week this season that Rutgers is ranked. It previously entered the poll at No. 23 last month. BUY...
