Boys Basketball: Results, feature items & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) at Somerset Tech, 5:30pm. Elmwood Park vs. Weehawken at Lyndhurst Middle School, 5pm. Secaucus at Hasbrouck Heights, 5pm. Rutgers Prep at Dwight-Englewood, 7pm. SEC. Shabazz at Bayonne, 5:30pm. Weequahic at Newark Vocational, 5:30pm.
HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers, a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. The junior connected on three shots...
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap
Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep defeats No. 7 Bergen Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 7 Bergen Catholic 67-55 in Ramsey. With the victory, Don Bosco Prep improved to 21-2 and won 12 of its last 13. Bergen Catholic fell to 16-7 and had its five-game winning streak snapped. Nominate your game changer...
Boys Basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Players of the Week for Feb. 8
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances by individuals and teams across New Jersey all season, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting some of the best individual efforts in that area.
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 8
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 6. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 8:
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Boys Basketball: Rutherford cruises past Park Ridge
Rutherford’s offense stayed hot throughout the night as it rolled Park Ridge 59-37, in Rutherford. Rutherford (13-8) scored at least 11 points in each quarter, which was punctuated with a 16-point third quarter in which it safely pulled away with the lead. Tarik Bicic played an all-around game for...
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
Indian Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap
Anthony Puglisi made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points as Indian Hills defeated Westwood, 83-57, in Oakland. Gavin Enright scored 23 points for Indian Hills (13-6), which used a 23-7 second quarter to break the game open. Anthony Giacamaro had 12 points and James Hickey added 10.
Boys Basketball: DePaul overcomes slow start to defeat No. 16 St. Joseph (Mont.)
DePaul overcame a slow start to come back and narrowly defeat St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, 55-54, in Wayne. St. Joseph (15-8) came out strong and led 18-7 after the first quarter, but DePaul (11-11) countered with a huge 20-6 run in the second quarter to take a 27-24 halftime lead.
Wrestling rankings going into sectional finals: Who could host Friday’s semis?
At the end of Wednesday night, the five public school group semifinals will be set as 20 sectional champions will be crowned. Those matchups will be held Friday night at the higher seeded schools. How will those seeds and matchups be decided?
Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap
Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
Voorhees edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap
Billy Colantano led the way for Voorhees with 20 points as it defeated Bernards 49-47 in Voorhees. Connor Duggan also had 16 points. Voorhees improves to 6-13 with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bernards falls to 9-13 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying on us...
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
Times girls hoops notes, Week 7: MCT begins, NJSIAA seeding ends
What a week it was for the Ewing girls basketball team, and the season is only getting started. Postseason play opens up this week around the Times area, with the 2023 Mercer County Tournament set to begin Saturday, and the Burlington County Tournament–plus the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament–all in high gear.
Paramus Catholic holds off Saddle River Day in OT - Boys basketball recap
Niko Gomez led Paramus Catholic with 21 points as it defeated Saddle River Day 63-62 in overtime in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (10-12) held a 36-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, but was outscored 17-16 by Saddle River Day in the fourth to tie the game 52 at the end of regulation. Paramus Catholic outscored Saddle River Day 11-10 in overtime to get the narrow win.
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball freshmen? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors and juniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the sophomore class last week. We now begin with the top freshmen in the state this season.
Boys Basketball: Zoellner and Jones lead as Kittatinny sneaks past Sussex Tech
Kittatinny leaned on the scoring efforts of Mike Zoellner and Caedon Jones as it sneaked past Sussex Tech for a 54-48 win, in Newton. Zoellner finished with 17 points and Jones added 11 in the win for Kittatinny (8-9). After going up by seven points at the end of the...
