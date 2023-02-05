ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, feature items & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) at Somerset Tech, 5:30pm. Elmwood Park vs. Weehawken at Lyndhurst Middle School, 5pm. Secaucus at Hasbrouck Heights, 5pm. Rutgers Prep at Dwight-Englewood, 7pm. SEC. Shabazz at Bayonne, 5:30pm. Weequahic at Newark Vocational, 5:30pm.
NJ.com

Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 8

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 6. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Feb. 8:
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Rutherford cruises past Park Ridge

Rutherford’s offense stayed hot throughout the night as it rolled Park Ridge 59-37, in Rutherford. Rutherford (13-8) scored at least 11 points in each quarter, which was punctuated with a 16-point third quarter in which it safely pulled away with the lead. Tarik Bicic played an all-around game for...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City defeats Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Aaron Young scored 23 points to lead Burlington City past Willingboro 61-46 in Willingboro. Everett Barnes added 17 points for Burlington City (12-8) while Lovion Bell had eight. Jeremiahh McCollum pulled down 17 rebounds for Willingboro (6-15) while Jameer Haskins netted 13 points. Nominate your game changer now in one...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Indian Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Puglisi made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points as Indian Hills defeated Westwood, 83-57, in Oakland. Gavin Enright scored 23 points for Indian Hills (13-6), which used a 23-7 second quarter to break the game open. Anthony Giacamaro had 12 points and James Hickey added 10.
OAKLAND, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap

Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap

Billy Colantano led the way for Voorhees with 20 points as it defeated Bernards 49-47 in Voorhees. Connor Duggan also had 16 points. Voorhees improves to 6-13 with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bernards falls to 9-13 this season with the loss. Thank you for relying on us...
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic holds off Saddle River Day in OT - Boys basketball recap

Niko Gomez led Paramus Catholic with 21 points as it defeated Saddle River Day 63-62 in overtime in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (10-12) held a 36-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, but was outscored 17-16 by Saddle River Day in the fourth to tie the game 52 at the end of regulation. Paramus Catholic outscored Saddle River Day 11-10 in overtime to get the narrow win.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy