Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Seth Rollins sends a heated message to Logan Paul. Paul first started appearing in WWE on the road to WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He returned the following year and made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul then signed with WWE and defeated The Miz in his first singles match at SummerSlam 2022. He headlined WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, he suffered a torn MCL that sidelined him for several weeks.
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Liv Morgan wants to keep taking things to the extreme. During her feud with Ronda Rousey going into WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan showed a different side of herself as she was willing to take risks and go to the extreme in an effort to maintain possession of her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
It's Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode is dubbed "Championship Fight Night" and will feature Bryan Danielson against RUSH, The Acclaimed defending their gold, The Elite defending their Trios Championshipd, and more. Here's everything...
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
Toxic Attraction has imploded. Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) teased that there were deep-rooted issues between the duo, but the conflict was a ruse, as they wanted to swerve NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Dolin and Jayne came up short in a three-way match against Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.
Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
Check out the viewership numbers for the February 6 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on February 6 averaged 1.866 million viewers. This number is down 12% from the 2.114 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.55 rating in...
Brock Lesnar wants Lashley in Montreal. After being eliminated from the Royal Rumble in quick fashion by Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar made an appearance on the February 6, 2023 edition of WWE Raw. As expected, Lesnar wasn't going to let Lashley get away scott free, as The Beast challenged Lashley to a match at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.
Fans haven't seen Mandy Rose in a wrestling ring since the December 13 episode of NXT when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The following day, Rose was fired by WWE, reportedly due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing to Perez.
Terrence and Terrell Hughes are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and they hope to make a big impact in 2023. Known as TNT, Terrence & Terrell have already been part of AEW Dark tapings and done extra work in WWE. For 2023, they hope to sign with a company on a full-time basis.
A new match has been added to the February 13 episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced that Bronson Reed will take on Mustafa Ali on Monday's WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6 episode of WWE Raw, setting up their bout next Monday. From WWE:
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
Jamie Hayter would happily face Hikaru Shida again. Hayter and Shida, a former AEW Women's World Champion, have clashed several times, as they have faced off in multiple tag team matches. They were both in the four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All Out 2022, where Toni Storm emerged victorious. Hayter beat Storm to win the title at AEW Full Gear 2022. She then defended the gold against Shida on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dark (2/7) The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) def. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
