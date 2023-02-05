ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

NJ.com

Paramus Catholic holds off Saddle River Day in OT - Boys basketball recap

Niko Gomez led Paramus Catholic with 21 points as it defeated Saddle River Day 63-62 in overtime in Paramus. Paramus Catholic (10-12) held a 36-35 lead at the end of the third quarter, but was outscored 17-16 by Saddle River Day in the fourth to tie the game 52 at the end of regulation. Paramus Catholic outscored Saddle River Day 11-10 in overtime to get the narrow win.
PARAMUS, NJ
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Millburn rolls Arts

Millburn was outscored in just one quarter as it cruised to a 50-16 victory over Arts, in Millburn. Millburn (16-5) set the tone from the start of the game, as it led 12-0 after the first quarter. The Millers went on to score 18 more points in the second and allowed just four to take a 30-4 lead at halftime.
MILLBURN, NJ
Morristown over No. 19 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Cameron McGinley starred for Morristown with 28 points in its 67-61 win over Pope John, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Sparta. Maya Summerville recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while also blocking seven shots. Morristown outscored Pope John 16-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead into halftime before maintaining that lead with a 22-19 third quarter edge.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball: Rutherford cruises past Park Ridge

Rutherford’s offense stayed hot throughout the night as it rolled Park Ridge 59-37, in Rutherford. Rutherford (13-8) scored at least 11 points in each quarter, which was punctuated with a 16-point third quarter in which it safely pulled away with the lead. Tarik Bicic played an all-around game for...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Indian Hills over Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Puglisi made five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points as Indian Hills defeated Westwood, 83-57, in Oakland. Gavin Enright scored 23 points for Indian Hills (13-6), which used a 23-7 second quarter to break the game open. Anthony Giacamaro had 12 points and James Hickey added 10.
OAKLAND, NJ
Paterson Kennedy tops Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Perla Reyes scored 13 points and had two steals as Paterson Kennedy defeated Clifton 41-24 in Paterson. Kimaada Melvin also had nine points, 14 rebounds and six steals with My’shayla Clancy tallying eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals. Paterson Kennedy (11-11) jumped out to an early...
CLIFTON, NJ
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap

Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Girls wrestling Top 10: Newton is new No. 4 but Vernon wins first NJAC Tournament

Following a 42-21 dual meet win over Vernon last Monday, Newton/Kittatinny has moved into the fourth spot of the NJ.com top 10 previously held by the Vikings. But that dual meet win was just the beginning of a wild week of action last week as Vernon rebounded by winning the first ever New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament last Saturday in a brutal three team race that went down to the final. In fact, the tournament was so close that Morris Hills, the third place finisher, was in the lead until the 185 pound bout in the final and Vernon and Newton were believed to have tied at the completion of wrestling.
NEWTON, NJ
