FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ

Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced
St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
Boys Basketball: DJ Wagner of Camden on verge of joining 2,000-point club
When all is said and done, DJ Wagner’s resume while playing at Camden will be one to admire for years to come. The Kentucky-bound senior guard is already a three-time All-State pick and was the NJ.com Player of the Year as a sophomore. He was also selected as the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and led the Panthers to the Group 2 state championship last winter.
Boys Basketball: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Mercer Tournament seeds have been finalized and Trenton, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played by Saturday, Feb. 11, and the semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The final is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at CURE Insurance Arena.
Ice Hockey: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Weds., Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. No. 2 Christian Brothers vs. No. 5 St. Augustine, 4:45.
Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win
Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
Defense powers No. 4 Rutgers Prep to 10th-straight win with victory over No. 7 Ewing
Rutgers Prep knew that defense was going to be the name of the game heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against Ewing. The Argonauts were going up against three of the top scorers in the state, so keeping the ball out of the hands of Rhian Stokes, Joi Johnson and Te’Yala Delfosse was going to be a pivotal in order to pull off a win.
No. 17 Trenton flaunts speed and balance in upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
In high school basketball, the game is typically governed by guard play. That was certainly the case Monday night in Edison as 17th-ranked Trenton ruled the night with the three-pronged dictatorship of Calvin Moore, Antwan Bridgett and relative newcomer Kabrien Goss on its way to an 81-70 upset over No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Trojans’ gym.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Remembering LeBron James’ N.J. debut, almost 20 years to the day before he became NBA’s scoring king
The symmetry is almost too amazing to believe. On Feb. 8, 2003, a teenaged basketball player that everyone believed was destined for greatness came to Trenton, scoring a career-high 52 points and putting on the kind of show that left no doubt about his future stardom.
Daily Voice
Flipped Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 130 In Florence
An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org...
Rutgers No. 1 for THIS top 2024 LB target after January visit | When will he decide?
Rutgers just added the face of its 2024 recruiting class in quarterback A.J. Surace, and has a four-star athlete from Michigan, and an agile offensive tackle from Delran (N.J.), on deck. But more help could be on the way if this thumper from West Bloomfield, Michigan, remains in love with the Scarlet Knights.
P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’
P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with No. 23 Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
NJ.com
On a day with Rutgers’ biggest booster, it’s raining Andy Katz and dogged adulation
NEW YORK — The Rutgers bus pulls into Madison Square Garden without any fanfare. Security has ensured a safe and quiet arrival, but there’s one heckler banging on the glass door. He’s there to greet the men’s basketball team. He doesn’t wear scarlet. His blue sport coat stands out against the gleaming white charter bus.
South Jersey Fire: Flames damage home under construction in Cinnaminson
Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story single-family home.
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
Devils’ injury report: Jack Hughes limited in practice due to upper-body injury
Jack Hughes was a limited participant in Devils morning skate on Wednesday because of an upper-body injury he sustained in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks on Monday. Hughes missed practice on Tuesday to nurse “upper-body soreness” after playing over 21 minutes – the highest tally for...
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Jersey Proud: Abandoned 80-year-old locomotive being restored at Woodstown Central Railroad
Locomotive No. 9 was used for 40 years before it was abandoned in the woods for another several decades, left to fall apart.
