Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: 2023 Hudson County Tournament seeds are announced

St. Peter’s Prep, No. 4 in the. NJ.com Top 20, will seek its first Hudson County Tournament title since 2020 as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Tuesday morning. The Marauders (19-3) came in ahead of reigning champion Hudson Catholic (11-9), which lost a 57-56 game to St. Peter’s Jan. 19, and also suffered a surprising 51-43 setback to Bayonne Jan. 24. Bayonne (15-7) is seeded No. 3 and Union City (10-10) No. 4.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: DJ Wagner of Camden on verge of joining 2,000-point club

When all is said and done, DJ Wagner’s resume while playing at Camden will be one to admire for years to come. The Kentucky-bound senior guard is already a three-time All-State pick and was the NJ.com Player of the Year as a sophomore. He was also selected as the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and led the Panthers to the Group 2 state championship last winter.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Cranford holds off Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 5th straight win

Will Troiano tallied three goals and three assists to help Cranford hold off Scotch Plains-Fanwood 8-6 at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Cranford (12-5-2), which won its fifth straight game, jumped out to a 4-0 lead with goals by Christian Adamski, Troiano, Patrick Gosselin and Ryan Callahan before Scotch Plains-Fanwood rallied with four unanswered goals, two by Anthony Lorenzetti and one each by Anthony Tittanegro and Ryan Sacchetti all in the second period.
CRANFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Flipped Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 130 In Florence

An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org...
NJ.com

P.J. Carlesimo impressed by Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway? Making NCAA Tournament would be ‘overachieving’

P.J. Carlesimo is rooting hard for first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway and believes he will make the program a perpetual NCAA Tournament team. The Pirates -- winners of seven of their last eight after Sunday’s 69-64 victory over DePaul -- remain on the bubble heading into a huge game Wednesday with No. 23 Creighton (6:30 p.m. ET, FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

On a day with Rutgers’ biggest booster, it’s raining Andy Katz and dogged adulation

NEW YORK — The Rutgers bus pulls into Madison Square Garden without any fanfare. Security has ensured a safe and quiet arrival, but there’s one heckler banging on the glass door. He’s there to greet the men’s basketball team. He doesn’t wear scarlet. His blue sport coat stands out against the gleaming white charter bus.
Cat Country 107.3

USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

