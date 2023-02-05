Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
WATCH: Joe Toussaint Previews Iowa State
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint gives some insight on the No. 11 Cyclones
throughthephog.com
Kansas Jayhawks football schedule in the new-look Big 12 is released
Since the 2011 season, the Big 12 has operated with just 10 teams. There were 9 conference games and every single team played each other once. What used to be a simple concept has now become more complex. Now that the conference has expanded to 14 schools, KU’s football schedule has become something to monitor.
KCCI.com
Cyclones jump in latest men's AP poll
After a 1-1 week, which included a big win over Kansas on Feb. 4, the Iowa State men's basketball team jumped two spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll. Purdue remains at the top of the poll despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. Iowa remains unranked...
kmaland.com
K-State's Nowell named to Bob Cousy Award Top 10
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State basketball star Markquis Nowell is among the top 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award. The award goes annually to the nation's top point guard. Nowell averages 16.8 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field for the Wildcats. Mike Miles. Jr (TCU), Antonie Davis...
kmaland.com
Glenwood's Slayman surprises himself with opportunity at DMACC
(Glenwood) -- One of the runners for Glenwood’s state cross country team will continue to run at the next level with Des Moines Area Community College. Rams senior Preston Slayman recently committed to continue on with the Bears and joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Tuesday morning. “It was...
WIBW
K-State names interim faculty athletics supervisor effective immediately
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has named a new interim faculty athletics supervisor to take effect immediately. Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that Shawna Jordan, assistant dean of the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been named the interim faculty athletics representative effective immediately. She will work with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare.
Kansas high school basketball game canceled after alleged exchange of threats
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Highland Park boys varsity basketball team was scheduled to play Wyandotte County High School last Friday, but never got the chance. The Scots were on the road set to play Wyandotte High School but after the Freshman game, students from both varsity teams allegedly exchanged words, which led to Wyandotte faculty making […]
arizonasuntimes.com
Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies
Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
KCCI.com
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
Slushy snow to hit parts of Iowa by Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet […]
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
KCCI.com
Ankeny fire briefly forces residents out of home
ANKENY, Iowa — A fire briefly forced people out of their home on Tuesday afternoon in Ankeny. The fire happened on Northwest Chapel Drive in a residential area between Faith Baptist Bible College and the Prairie Ridge area. No one was hurt in the fire. The residents are able...
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Let Northwest Iowa Amusement Park Visitors Use Credit Cards
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that’s cleared initial hurdles in the Iowa House and Senate would let visitors in Iowa amusement parks and county fairs use credit cards to play the ring toss and other games in the midway. Jake Ketzner is a lobbyist for the Association...
KCCI.com
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
