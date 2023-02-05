ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Al Sharpton to speak at funeral for Franklin Florence

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationally-known civil rights activist Al Sharpton will be coming to Rochester to speak at Reverend Franklin Florence’s funeral service next Friday.

Florence was a community leader and staunch advocate for civil rights. He is the creator of FIGHTON , the nation’s first Black-run community development corporation, founded in partnership with Xerox in 1969.

Prominent Rochester minister, civil rights advocate Franklin Florence dies

Florence’s funeral service will take place on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 12.

Friday’s service will include a wake from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a community service from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This will take place at the Central Church of Christ at 101 South Plymouth Avenue.

Saturday will also have a service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on East Main Street.

Among his many accomplishments, Sharpton is the founder of the National Action Network .

