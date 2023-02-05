Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
KELOLAND TV
Operation Hope and Caring helps Sioux Falls kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buying winter boots or having the resources to wash clothes isn’t easy for all families. In fact, roughly half of the students in the Sioux Falls School District qualify for free or reduced meals. Cleveland Elementary principal Stacey Stefani wants all kids to...
KELOLAND TV
Tj’s Flight to the Finish underway in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of one Brookings gym are getting fit while raising money for a good cause. 14 years ago, Angela Thompson lost her son Tristan in an airplane accident. Now, she is keeping his memory alive while helping other kids be able to afford to participate in extracurricular activities, all while helping community members achieve their fitness goals.
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
KELOLAND TV
Planning your spring garden
It’s warming up outside. At least a little bit here in KELOLAND and that has us down with a case of spring fever. While the lingering snow is a signal that winter’s not done yet, you can still start planning your attack for the spring garden. President of the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners, Cami Jacobsen, joined us to give us the formula to a perfect garden that will keep us busy all spring long.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls student sings at Carnegie Hall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls high school student just returned from a trip to New York City she says she will never forget. For 17-year-old Jo Kimball, singing is something she is passionate about. “I’ve been singing as long as I can remember. I’ve always loved...
KELOLAND TV
Holiday light display raises thousands for charities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights on Lotta was able to donate more than $7,000 to charity this year. Each year, people drive through the southern Sioux Falls neighborhood to check out the strings of holiday lights and huge inflatables. This year, the money raised will go towards Big...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
KELOLAND TV
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets. The South Dakota Lottery said one $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Don’s Sinclair in Pierre, while the other was sold at the Minnesota Ave. Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls. Officials say people should sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and visit a lottery validation center to claim a prize.
Sioux Falls Construction Company Faces OSHA Penalties
A Sioux Falls contractor has been cited for ignoring the safety requirements of its employees and gambling with their workers' lives. Not once, but at two separate construction projects. In a statement released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), inspectors were notified on August...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
KELOLAND TV
Amid nursing home crisis, Dow Rummel celebrating 5-star rating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of challenges facing the nursing home industry in South Dakota, but a handful of facilities providing critical care for elderly populations are being recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In Sioux Falls, Dow Rummel was just recently...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - OSHA reports employees working for the same Sioux Falls contractor at two different locations faced potentially deadly electrocution and trench cave-in hazards. On Aug. 18, 2022, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection near the intersection of 57th St....
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Winterfest of Wheels’ draws record crowd for final show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center was filled with premium cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend for the annual Winterfest of Wheels. Along with the vehicles, there were vendors selling items such as neon signs, garage art and even car parts. This is the 15th and final year of the event.
KELOLAND TV
OSHA cites Sioux Falls contractor for summer violations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On back-to-back days in August, federal regulators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found two violations by the same contractor. According to a news release from OSHA, Siteworks Inc., a water and sewer system construction company based in Sioux Falls, received two violations...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. Children 12 and under are free.
KELOLAND TV
Mild today; Strong winds and nuisance snow Thursday
It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies. Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
