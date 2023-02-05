It’s warming up outside. At least a little bit here in KELOLAND and that has us down with a case of spring fever. While the lingering snow is a signal that winter’s not done yet, you can still start planning your attack for the spring garden. President of the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners, Cami Jacobsen, joined us to give us the formula to a perfect garden that will keep us busy all spring long.

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD ・ 45 MINUTES AGO