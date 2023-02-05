Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Zach Frazier's jersey situation was a failure to communicate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Now let's just take a deep breath for a minute and relax. Turns out this flap that is swirling around a social media posting by everybody's favorite Mountaineer, Zach Frazier, about how the Mountaineer Athletic Club auctioned off his No. 54 "Country Roads" jersey that was worn in the Pitt game (and once again later in the season) is, as they said in the movie "Cool Hand Luke," a failure to communicate.
WVNews
Lewis County Junior Wrestling wins Coalfield Conference Title
Lewis County Junior Wrestling continued to impress this weekend as they stormed their way to their second consecutive Coalfield Conference Title as a team, with 12 wrestlers making the final round Walk of Champions, and picking up eight individual titles. Brex Taylor, 8U 45, picked up the title in his...
WVNews
Offense grabs the headlines, but defense usually grabs the wins for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A comparison of the statistics would lead an observer to believe the biggest difference for the 14-9 Mountaineer basketball team this season versus the 16-17 edition of 2021-22 is offense. So far in 2022-23, West Virginia is scoring at a much better clip (77.6 points per...
WVNews
Intrasquad games helping determine early WVU baseball lineups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey noted recently that his team might have 10 different lineups in its first 10 games of the 2023 season as it looks to find the best combination of offense and defense to field for what promises to be a tough schedule, both in-conference and out.
WVNews
Harrison County, West Virginia, WIC offers free lead testing to participants
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is offering free lead testing for WIC clients as part of a year-long pilot program in response to high levels of lead found in homes in Clarksburg. WIC will allow participants coming in for an appointment to...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Joe Toussaint 2/7/23
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint shares some insights on the way the Mountaineer defense is coming together and how it may be able to combat Iowa State's four-out offense. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
WVNews
Preston Bennett stars in pool, classroom for Buckhannon-Upshur
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur swimming standout Preston Bennett's lifelong dreams of competing for and furthering his education at West Virginia University are close to being realized. "While I am sad that my senior season is winding down, I am excited to get to Morgantown. I haven't decided...
WVNews
Carolyn Sturm Memorial Scholarship Applications Available
To know Carolyn Sturm, was to love her. There were no limits on what she would do for the people and community she loved and cared about so deeply. If you have ever attended a sporting event in Lewis County, your paths probably crossed. She was Lewis County’s #1 fan-from youth league sports to high school. She loved watching her children play basketball, run track, and coach in their later years, and her grandchildren and great-grandsons play basketball, soccer, football, wrestle, and watch them perform in flag corps, band, and choir. Her love and support didn’t end with her family — it extended to all athletes playing any sport, and she cheered them on as if they were her own.
WVNews
Basketball has embraced strength training that previously was taboo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Strength and conditioning training is now common among almost all sports, but it wasn’t always that way. Football has long coveted bigger, faster and stronger athletes, but even in that sport there wasn’t an organized offseason strength program until the ‘60s.
WVNews
Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls, 67, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on October 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Russell and Alma Marie Reed Conrad.
WVNews
Big Elm Elementary in Shinnston, West Virginia celebrates 101 days of school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Elm Elementary School in Shinnston celebrated the 101st day of school on Wednesday. Students and teachers dressed up like Dalmatians to celebrate, going along with a 101 Dalmatians theme, while some staff also dressed like the character Cruella de Ville.
WVNews
Bernadine B. Kayser
Bernadine B. Kayser, 94, passed away on February 3, 2023, peacefully in her home at Woodlands Retirement Community after enjoying a full day and dinner with good friends. She will be remembered as a woman of faith and family, loved by the many people who call her Mom, Memaw, and friend.
WVNews
Bridgeport, West Virginia, man admits trying to set Mom's garage on fire in 2021; pointing loaded shotgun at her in 2022
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Bridgeport man on Wednesday admitted he tried to set fire to his mom’s garage in June 2021, then in July 2022 pointed a loaded shotgun at her. Harrison County Circuit Judge James A. Matish accepted the guilty pleas to felony attempted...
WVNews
Roberta Evelyn Richards
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roberta Evelyn Richards, 92 of Salem (Big Isaac Community) passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Salem Center with family by her side. She was born April 20, 1930 in Benson Community, daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Theo Vivian Straley Smith.
WVNews
Big Elm students celebrate 101st day of school with 101 Dalmatians puppy parade
Students at Big Elm Elementary in Shinnston celebrated the 101st day of school, using a 101 Dalmatians-themed day. The festivities included a parade, visits from some therapy dogs and some STEAM activities.
Comments / 0