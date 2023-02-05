ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa chiropractic office holds Valentine’s market

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A Tulsa chiropractic office held an indoor Valentine’s market this Saturday.

The event lasted from 12 to 3 p.m., and took place at Inside Out Chiropractic, near E. 111th St. and S. Memorial Dr.

Local vendors sold goods like candles, clothes, baskets and leather goods.

Dr. Jacob Duvall, the owner of Inside Out Chiropractic said the event was held to support local vendors.

“This is the second indoor market that we’ve actually done, we did one November 2022, and it was so popular that people wanted to have another event in February,” he said. “So we wanted to be able to support many of our local vendors, to be able to have a place to come in and love and just serve others in here.”

Collinsville decorates Main Street for Valentine’s Day

Duvall said the mission of Inside Out Chiropractic expands beyond just chiropractic.

“If we can’t serve people in here through chiropractic, we’d love to be able to serve them through other people coming in to be able to push their products,” he said.

Duvall said his favorite part of the event was being able to support local businesses.

“My favorite part about this event is just being able to see families and loved ones come in and be able to support local,” he said. “You know, it seems to be a real big thing going on right now, right? Like really trendy, but honestly at the end of the day, this is the back bone of our community.”

Inside Out Chiropractic plans to hold another market event this November.


