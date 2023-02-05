ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect breaks into home, bites man in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday. According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

What we know about the Memphis Police SCORPION Unit in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial police unit at the center of Tyre Nichols’ death has since been dismantled as an internal investigation is underway. The unit was announced in November 2021. Memphis police said the SCORPION team would be tackling violent crime in the city. SCORPION was an acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case

Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man attacks clerk who wouldn’t sell to him without ID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say attacked a store clerk with a beer can because he wouldn’t sell to him without an ID. According to reports, on Monday, officers responded to a simple assault call in the 4500 block of Winchester Road. Once on the scene, the clerk told officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Lansing Daily

Tenant Fatally Shot Landlord After Falling Behind With Rent: Prosecutors

A Tennessee man has been charged over the shooting death of his landlord after he fell behind on rent, according to prosecutors. Robert Lee Collins III, 38, of Whitehaven, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and of being a convicted felon with a firearm following the fatal shooting of his landlord, Ernest Hatton, last … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN

