Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
Woman says she tried to warn MPD about officer now charged with Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman says she tried to warn the Memphis Police Department about an officer now charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Kadejah Townes said she was at the Walgreens on Knight Arnold on February 21, 2021, when Memphis police got a false shooting call. “We were returning a Redbox and […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MPD: Suspect breaks into home, bites man in the face
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday. According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his […]
What we know about the Memphis Police SCORPION Unit in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial police unit at the center of Tyre Nichols’ death has since been dismantled as an internal investigation is underway. The unit was announced in November 2021. Memphis police said the SCORPION team would be tackling violent crime in the city. SCORPION was an acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore […]
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
Woman describes husband’s encounter with deputy amid calls to not use unmarked vehicles in stops
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the death of Tyre Nichols, many people have called for officers to stop using unmarked vehicles for traffic stops. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that her husband is facing serious charges after he had an encounter with law enforcement in an unmarked car. Queninsila Davis...
7 additional Memphis Police officers could face discipline as Tyre Nichols investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several more Memphis Police officers could face departmental administrative charges in the ongoing investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told ABC24 a statement of charges for policy violations could come this week for an additional seven officers. Sink said that number includes an unidentified officer who had been reported as relieved of duty Jan. 30.
City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case
Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
MPD: Man attacks clerk who wouldn’t sell to him without ID
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say attacked a store clerk with a beer can because he wouldn’t sell to him without an ID. According to reports, on Monday, officers responded to a simple assault call in the 4500 block of Winchester Road. Once on the scene, the clerk told officers […]
Lansing Daily
Tenant Fatally Shot Landlord After Falling Behind With Rent: Prosecutors
A Tennessee man has been charged over the shooting death of his landlord after he fell behind on rent, according to prosecutors. Robert Lee Collins III, 38, of Whitehaven, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and of being a convicted felon with a firearm following the fatal shooting of his landlord, Ernest Hatton, last … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
‘The spirit led me to go’: Memphis officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday.
Snatch and grab at GameStop adds to the growing number of store robberies in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said there was yet another snatch and grab on Monday, Feb. 6, this time at the GameStop located at 7539 Winchester Rd. MPD said 10 people entered the store after prying the door open. Surveillance video showed of the suspects arriving at the store driving three separate cars, MPD said.
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
Five thieves storm Midtown GameStop, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five burglars busted their way into a Memphis GameStop on Sunday, February 5, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the thieves busted through the entry and exit doors, smashing a small vehicle, possibly an SUV through the doors. Once inside, video surveillance shows...
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
localmemphis.com
MPD: Bullet hits patrol car after occupant of Nissan fires at Memphis officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone occupying a silver Nissan opened fire at Memphis police officers on Sunday, according to MPD. Police said they were shot at in the area on Mt. Moriah and Emerald shortly after 4 p.m. Memphis police said that a squad car was struck, but no officers...
