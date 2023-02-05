Read full article on original website
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer Service
Applebee's Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable Quarterbacks
Man "Humiliated" After Seeing Girlfriend Having Sex With Friend, Kills Both Women
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination
WBAY Green Bay
BEAM program promotes healing through the arts
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Across our community, you’ll find unsung heroes giving of their time, talent and treasures to make Northeast Wisconsin a great place to live. WBAY is excited to begin a new series that will give dedicated volunteers and outstanding organizations the extra recognition they deserve. It’s called WBAY Cares, and it will air on the first Tuesday of every month on Action 2 News at 6:00.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: “The Exchange: Kaukauna and King, 50 Years Later”
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a unique piece of history for Northeast Wisconsin and for the State of Wisconsin. In 1966, a Kaukauna High School teacher named Tom Schaeffer came up with the idea to exchange students with Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, a school with a majority Black population. Thirteen students -- 7 from Kaukauna; 6 from King, including 4 Black students -- spent a month at the other school, living with host families. Both schools performed the play “In White America” with the exchange students.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
WBAY Green Bay
Railroad Museum in Green Bay features brand new “Rail Ties” exhibit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum’s 2023 opens a new exhibit entitled “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community.” The exhibit will be showcased from now through December 31, 2023. In February and March, the Museum is open 9 am to 4 pm...
WBAY Green Bay
GBB Freedom beats FVL to stay on top of conference
A volunteer-driven program at Bellin Health to help distract cancer patients with arts, crafts and music. Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school. Updated: 10 hours ago. A student reported an 8th grader had a gun...
WBAY Green Bay
CP needs volunteers to answer phones during telethon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is in need of volunteers to help answer phones during the CP Telethon. The 2023 telethon is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. Volunteer shifts last one hour and are from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. To volunteer,...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Students return to class in Menominee Wednesday
Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. This is about 15-20 degrees above average. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild Wednesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. High pressure over the Midwest will bring spring-like temperatures for...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah police warn children to stay off the ice
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police are issuing a warning, telling parents and kids to stay off the ice. Officers were called to Shattuck Park by the public library Sunday afternoon for a report of several children walking around on the ice near the docks. Officers talked to the...
Proposed Green Bay flag policy struck down during Common Council meeting
There will be no flag policy in the City of Green Bay. Mayor Eric Genrich broke the Common Council's 6-6 tie to get rid of the proposed policy during a meeting Feb. 7.
WBAY Green Bay
Handgun, ammunition found in Neenah High School student’s backpack
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah High School student was taken into custody after a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack Tuesday. The school resource officer received a tip Tuesday afternoon that a student might have stolen a firearm and keeping it at a home in Neenah. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah High School lockdown alarm blamed on malfunction
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School leaders blame a malfunction for causing confusion of a lockdown after the school day was over. A letter sent to families, obtained by Action 2 News, says the sound came across the public address system a few minutes after school was dismissed. Principal Brian Wunderlich writes there was no emergency, but it “created some confusion among those in our hallways and the situation may have been frightening for some individuals.”
wearegreenbay.com
5-course Valentine’s Menu at The Melting Pot in Appleton
(WFRV) – The fondue is just as fabulous as always but there’s a new look for The Melting Pot in Appleton. Local 5 Live stopped by with a look around, plus details on their special Valentine’s Day menu and how you can reserve a spot. Read more...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Names New Hometown Business Development Officer
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has announced the promotion of Ryan Angst as Hometown Business Development Officer. In his new role, Ryan will work with the community, community members, and local small businesses to develop relationships that result in membership growth for the credit union. He will be responsible primarily for...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police add patrols to middle school after report of gun on campus
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at an Oshkosh middle school noticed extra police officers patrolling their campus Tuesday in response to an 8th-grade student with a gun in school Monday. The student who reported it said they saw the student with a firearm in a class earlier Monday. After school...
