USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
KOLO TV Reno
Karma Box Project and ReDirect Athletics hosting youth confidence workshop
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Karma Box Project is working with ReDirect Athletics to teach youth in our area about confidence. They’ve held one of these workshops so far and saw a great turnout. They had more than 40 young women, but this one will be different because girls and boys will be there.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Aces manager provides insight ahead of 2023 season
KOLO TV Reno
Four local boxers heading to National Silver Gloves Tournament
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four young local boxers are set to fight in the National Silver Gloves Tournament this week. Three are from Carson City and one is from Reno. 16-year-old Jimmy Sapien is one of four local kids heading to the tournament. In his weight class, he’s ranked as the number one Junior Men’s Boxer in Nevada and 5th in the nation.
Nevada Appeal
MW rankings: Nevada’s the new No. 1
The New Mexico Lobos have been waiting for the Nevada Wolf Pack for two weeks. “We’ve only lost one game in this building,” coach Richard Pitino said, referring to the Lobos’ 14-1 record at home in The Pit. The two teams, which met in Reno on Jan....
KOLO TV Reno
Are students at UNR using ChatGPT?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine you’re a student at the University of Nevada, it’s time for class but you forgot to write an essay. The good news is, you only need a few minutes to complete it. That’s thanks to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an artifical intelligence program...
KOLO TV Reno
Two local teachers rewarded for their efforts with $25k checks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lowell Milken’s foundation searches the country to find the teachers who have gone above and beyond. In return for their efforts, he rewards them with $25,000 checks. It’s an honor that is going to only about 40 teachers nationwide this year, with three being in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City School District creates program to hire more teachers
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has created a new program for people with bachelor’s degrees to become teachers. The Grow Your Own educator preparation program was created in partnership with iteachNEVADA and is designed to help the district hire more certified teachers amid continued shortages in the field.
Nevada's business-friendly tax structure attracts California business owners
Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno are among the top 10 ten relocation cities for California businesses, that's according to the Greater Las Vegas Realtor Association.
2news.com
Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name
The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
Teachers hope Lombardo's $2 billion increase for education budget gets approved
KTNV spoke with parents and teachers about the legislative session that started in Clark County, and how lawmakers need to focus on bettering education.
KOLO TV Reno
Trends + Threads: Contouring made easy with paint-by-number approach to make-up
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Contouring is a great way to give your face shape and definition. Using different color highlighter and bronzer can draw attention to the features you love about your face. Co-owners of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham and Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break to explain...
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
KOLO TV Reno
Power being restored Sunday at Reno airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Power is being restored to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday morning,. Airlines have used remote systems to check in passengers and power is coming back online, said Stacey Sunday, director of corporate communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “We’re not experiencing anything major,” Sunday said of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and One APIA Nevada (OAN) hosted a Lantern Festival Celebration on Sunday, marking the last day of the Lunar New Year and with Monday kicking off the State Legislative Session, the celebration also applauded cultural representation. “For us its...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
nevadabusiness.com
The Club at Arrowcreek Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings and Weddingwire Couples’ Choice Awards® 2023
RENO, Nev. (Feb. 2, 2023) – The Club at ArrowCreek is pleased to announce it has been selected as a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards for 2023. These accolades represent the highest and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot and WeddingWire.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
KOLO TV Reno
Scoot to the Stars non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newest animal rescue organization in the Reno-Sparks area is the 501(c)3, Scoot to the Stars, that was officially established in September 2022. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals with special needs; provide the community resources and education; and show the world that pets with disabilities can live happy and fulfilling lives.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains causes, symptoms of Meniere’s disease
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, talked about Meniere’s disease. It’s an inner ear problem that can cause dizziness, vertigo and hearing loss. While it can happen at any age, typically it’s diagnosed in people between ages of 40-60. While there are some standard treatments to ease pain and symptoms, there’s no real cure. But at Gates Brain Health, Dr. Randall Gates has a different approach to helping people combat this disease that’s had incredible success, even near remission.
