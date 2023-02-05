The 100-year-old Airliner bar and venue in Lincoln Heights is hosting a “final farewell” on Friday, February 24, adding to the growing list of LA area restaurants and bars that are closing, changing concepts, or otherwise going away so far in 2023. “There [aren’t] enough thank you’s or words to express the extreme gratitude we feel for anyone who sat at our bar, performed on our stage, celebrated an anniversary, birthday, engagement or supported us in any way,” Airliner ownership says in its goodbye announcement. The final night of service for “this iteration” of the bar, says the post, is February 24.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO