The 562

Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced

The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
Eater

100-Year-Old Airliner Bar Among Two Prominent Nightlife Closures in LA

The 100-year-old Airliner bar and venue in Lincoln Heights is hosting a “final farewell” on Friday, February 24, adding to the growing list of LA area restaurants and bars that are closing, changing concepts, or otherwise going away so far in 2023. “There [aren’t] enough thank you’s or words to express the extreme gratitude we feel for anyone who sat at our bar, performed on our stage, celebrated an anniversary, birthday, engagement or supported us in any way,” Airliner ownership says in its goodbye announcement. The final night of service for “this iteration” of the bar, says the post, is February 24.
orangecountytribune.com

Fire in the Harbor/Trask area

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
CBS LA

Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup

The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10. Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. "As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.Here is list of the performances:June...
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
theregistrysocal.com

CREW Orange County Event Attracts Large Turnout of Professionals in Commercial Real Estate

Inaugural event focused on wellness and financial health to nurture mind, body and spirit. Irvine and Newport Beach, CA – A myriad of guests and members from CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County attended the launch of the chapter’s inaugural event: “Balanced: An Exclusive Retreat” on Friday, January 20 at the Lido Hotel in Newport Beach.
