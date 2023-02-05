Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Three OC high school baseball teams ranked No. 1 in CIF pre-season polls
Three Orange County high school baseball teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in the CIF pre-season poll released on Monday. JSerra is ranked No. 1 in Division 1, Beckman No. 1 in Division 3 and Anaheim No. 1 in Division 5. A number of other squads earned high...
Fairmont Prep freshman Adyra Rajan quickly proving herself as one of SoCal's top prospects
When you see her suited up for the Fairmont Prep-Anaheim Huskies, there is nothing freshman-like about Adyra Rajan — other than her actual age. Standing 5 feet, 8.5 inches, with a strong frame and grounded in-game persona, Rajan could easily pass for an upperclassman. Her game is mature beyond ...
Narbonne star Marcus Adams Jr. on UCLA offer: 'It's a dream school of mine'
Almost a week after Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top-five schools, he officially received an offer from Coach Cronin and the UCLA Bruins. Of the five finalists: Oregon, UCLA, Syracuse, Texas, and Mississippi State - UCLA was the only school that didn't formally offer the 6-foot-8 200-pound small ...
ocsportszone.com
OC fans adjusting well to new way of buying tickets for high school sporting events
A big crowd turned out Friday night for the final day of the Pacific Coast League tournament at Portola. Woodbridge (right) competed against Portola. Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Hundreds of fans showed up at Portola High School Friday night for the final day of the Pacific Coast League...
Boys’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced
The CIF Southern Section boys’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with five Long Beach teams making the postseason. St. Anthony, Jordan, Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, and Wilson will all compete in games starting on Wednesday, with the Moore League champion Panthers hosting the only home game in Long Beach that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Friday.
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
Eater
100-Year-Old Airliner Bar Among Two Prominent Nightlife Closures in LA
The 100-year-old Airliner bar and venue in Lincoln Heights is hosting a “final farewell” on Friday, February 24, adding to the growing list of LA area restaurants and bars that are closing, changing concepts, or otherwise going away so far in 2023. “There [aren’t] enough thank you’s or words to express the extreme gratitude we feel for anyone who sat at our bar, performed on our stage, celebrated an anniversary, birthday, engagement or supported us in any way,” Airliner ownership says in its goodbye announcement. The final night of service for “this iteration” of the bar, says the post, is February 24.
orangecountytribune.com
Fire in the Harbor/Trask area
Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Ranch at Laguna Beach Debuts Two New Cultural Experiences
The Ranch at Laguna Beach is debuting two new cultural experiences in collaboration with local creatives Gary Larson and John Cosby. The Shaper and The Painter aim to immerse guests in two of Laguna beach’s most iconic cultural elements: surfing and plein air painting. Guests will obtain insight into the crafts and connect to the cultural pillars that are a cornerstone of the vibrant coastal community.
Blossoms and Brass Heading to Costa Mesa
The Collage Culinary Experience is a "A one-of-a-kind, elevated dining collective at South Coast Plaza
Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January
Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Memorial sign on PCH in Huntington Beach honors officer killed in 2022 helicopter crash
A Huntington Beach police officer who died in a helicopter crash last year was honored Saturday with his own memorial highway sign.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup
The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10. Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. "As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.Here is list of the performances:June...
Orange Unified School District Reinstates Digital Library After Parent Concerns
Orange Unified School District brought back its digital library, Sora, after temporarily suspending the app following concerns of age inappropriate books being available to younger students. “The intent was to pause the availability of the app to our students to protect them from content not appropriate for their age group...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
theregistrysocal.com
CREW Orange County Event Attracts Large Turnout of Professionals in Commercial Real Estate
Inaugural event focused on wellness and financial health to nurture mind, body and spirit. Irvine and Newport Beach, CA – A myriad of guests and members from CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County attended the launch of the chapter’s inaugural event: “Balanced: An Exclusive Retreat” on Friday, January 20 at the Lido Hotel in Newport Beach.
fullertonobserver.com
CSUF Professor Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented new project to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations
At the regular Thursday meeting for the Democrats of North OC held on February 2, guest speaker Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented the work she is doing to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations. Dr. Moore Pewu is a cultural and digital historian who is currently the project director...
