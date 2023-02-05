Read full article on original website
Related
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
lakesarearadio.net
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest
Wadena and Todd counties (District 3) will be served by Better Call Salt. The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota) Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities) Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Shed in Otter Tail County fire is total loss
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fire officials say the fire shed was at 15154 Co. Hwy 57. They say the initial report said the shed was fully engulfed with no one around. At the same time, officials say the homeowner was calling to report the fire...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another "Ask a Trooper" question and answer. Question: My grandson turned 15 and got his driving permit. I was wondering if he can practice driving with me? I am very excited and nervous for him. Thank you. Answer: Congratulations to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Slick roadways cause crashes overnight in Douglas County
(Douglas County, MN)--Most of central and west central Minnesota picked up some freezing rain on Monday. Early today, (Tuesday) roadways are reportedly slick. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say that there have been a couple of crashes early this morning along I-94 due to slippery roadways. Officials say the crashes don’t appear to be serious.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey Cruises to Victory Against Park Rapids
DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – Despite giving up the game’s first goal, the Laker boys hockey team scored six unanswered to beat the Park Rapids Panthers on Tuesday night at the Kent Freeman Arena 8-3. The Panthers got on the scoreboard 30 seconds into the first period when Jeron Pinoniemi connected with Joey Hilluka on a 2-1 rush to give Park Rapids a brief lead in the first period. Detroit Lakes answered immediately when Aiden Kennedy scored on a redirect 39 seconds after Park Rapids scored. The Lakers then scored four more goals in the first period to take a 5-1 lead into the first intermission. Chase Kukowski scored two of the five goals in the first period, and fellow seniors Ben Hines and Jacob Thomas put their names on the scoresheet.
kvrr.com
Staples, Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash When Track Becomes Dislodged
STAPLES, Minn. (KVRR) — A Staples, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash late Saturday afternoon in rural Staples. Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s office was told about the crash just before 5 p.m. Deputies and first responders arrived to find family and bystanders performing CPR on an...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
valleynewslive.com
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
KFYR-TV
Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The Sidney Sugars plant in northeast Montana is closing later this year. The company says interest in growing beets there is waning, but farmers argue there is more to the story. For nearly a century, sugar beets have been the lifeblood of Sidney and Richland County....
fox9.com
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
kvrr.com
Murder charge dropped in deadly Wahpeton shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a Breckenridge, Minn. man who they say was involved in a deadly shooting in Wahpeton. Thirty-year-old Anthony Kruger was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson while he sat in a car outside Stern Sports Arena. Fifteen shots were fired at the driver’s side door and one of the rounds struck Medenwald in the back.
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
lakesarearadio.net
UPDATE: Fire Crews Responding To Shed Fire Near Vining
VINING, MN (KDLM) – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in rural Otter Tail County. First responders received a call about a shed fire near Vining around 10:00 am on Tuesday. When crews arrived, they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames. A 16 x...
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks
OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
Comments / 0