The Vermont State Police is investigating after an ice fisherman fell through the ice in Lake Champlain. Police got the call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island State Park fishing access. State Police said the man left his home to go ice fishing before noon on Thursday. When he didn't return home around 6 p.m. Thursday, a relative went to go look for him.

GRAND ISLE, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO