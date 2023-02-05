Read full article on original website
EMS respond to ATV through the ice in Keeler's Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials are responding to an ATV that fell through the ice in Keeler's Bay in South Hero Saturday morning. This comes as officials continue to warn about the dangers of thinning ice.
New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac
SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are unsafe for recreating, officials say
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials from multiple state agencies, including Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Vermont State Police, are advising people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions. This comes after an angler died after falling through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, and two...
Man rescued after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
The Vermont State Police is investigating after an ice fisherman fell through the ice in Lake Champlain. Police got the call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Island State Park fishing access. State Police said the man left his home to go ice fishing before noon on Thursday. When he didn't return home around 6 p.m. Thursday, a relative went to go look for him.
BOCES students build 'tiny house' from scratch to display at Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A group of Saranac Lake students that specialize in construction has been working on a big project for the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival this weekend. Since September, juniors and seniors have been assembling a tiny house from scratch. These students are part of a...
Whiteface Lodge named top hotel in Lake Placid, one of best in New York
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — For anyone who hasn't been to Lake Placid and is looking for a place to vacation, Whiteface Lodge has been ranked as the number one hotel in the village. According to U.S. News & World Report, Whiteface Lodge is also among the top 25 hotels in New York State.
Northern New York's ties to the Underground Railroad shed light on current asylum seekers
AUSABLE CHASM, N.Y. — Many sites across our region were a part of the Underground Railroad. That history is still pertinent today, particularly as thousands of migrants have sought asylum in Canada by utilizing Roxham Road in Champlain, NY to cross the border. "These reports kept bringing up this...
North Country leaders kiss a cow to raise funds for domestic violence prevention
CHAZY, N.Y. — Not many people can say they've kissed a cow. But some of the North Country's prominent leaders were able to check that off their bucket lists, and for a good cause too. The United Way of the Adirondack Region held its annual "Cow Kissing" event at...
Local high school utilizes uncommon safety protocols amid threat hoax
ESSEX, Vt. — The effects of Wednesday's school shooting hoax were still being felt in communities throughout Vermont on Thursday. But one school district that had dealt with serious incidents in the past adopted a newer system of safety measures. Essex School District used the "run, hide fight" model...
World Cup of ski jumping returns to Lake Placid for first time since 1990
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It’s been a long time since the village of Lake Placid has hosted a World Cup event at the Olympic Jumping Facility. Despite high winds that delayed competition, Lake Placid native Tate Frantz flew off the newly renovated jump Friday evening to mark a historic evening.
Boquet Valley Central School District hopes archery program is a bullseye for students
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — A school in Northern New York is taking its archery program indoors in what it hopes to be a bullseye for students. Boquet Valley School district, located in Elizabethtown, NY, has been teaching its students to shoot inside its own gym. “It’s so fun!” said Boquet...
A sweet dog named Brownie and a puppy named Kitty are this week's featured pets
Brownie is a sweet treat of a guy who needs someone to love and cuddle with him. He's an 8-year-old Hound/Pitbull Terrier mix who loves to play fetch, give kisses and especially loves off-leash time in the yard. He doesn't seem to care for other dogs, despite arriving with two...
South Burlington boy's basketball wins double overtime thriller against Mt. Mansfield
There's no doubt that high school basketball games mean a little bit more in February. In South Burlington, the Wolves and Mount Mansfield Cougars needed two overtime periods to decide a late-season dog fight, ending in a 48-47 South Burlington win. MMU crawled to a 9-5 lead after the first...
