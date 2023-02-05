Read full article on original website
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Lilly Kimbell dies at 31
Former University of Georgia women’s tennis player Lilly Kimbell, a 2014 graduate, passed away Sunday at the age of 31. According to her family's social media, Kimbell had issues with her kidneys that resulted in a heart attack. Family and emergency officials performed CPR on Kimbell, and she was taken to the hospital, but she was without oxygen for an extended period. The family then had to make the difficult decision to take her off life support.
Henry County Daily Herald
Atlanta Braves unveil documentary on Stockbridge grad Michael Harris II
The Atlanta Braves will unveiled a new documentary this weekk titled “Michael Harris II: The Dream and the Journey.”. The short film — with a Feb. 9 debut at 8 p.m. — chronicles 2022 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II’s journey as a kid through Stockbridge High School all the way to his big-league debut for his hometown team. Featuring conversations with Harris, his parents, high school coaches, mentors and scouts, the documentary tells the story of how a young boy’s dream becomes a young man’s reality with his hometown MLB team.
Henry County Daily Herald
‘RHOC’ Alum Slade Smiley’s Son Grayson Dead at 22
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, son of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Slade Smiley, has died. He was 22. Scenes from Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School to honor Harris, the Atlanta Braves' National League Rookie of the Year, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves star honored with Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School.
Henry County Daily Herald
Ellenwood man, 3 others sentenced to federal prison for firearms trafficking
ATLANTA — Four men, including an Ellenwood resident, have been sentenced to federal prison for international firearms trafficking. Cemonte Deshon Wade, 23, was sentenced to three years, one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to make false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons' request for leave of absence fails
McDONOUGH — A motion to approve a 90-day leave of absence request made on behalf of Commissioner Dee Clemmons by the county attorney died for a lack of a second Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting. Clemmons was absent from the meeting. She joined the two previous...
