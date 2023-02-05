ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime

Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School. Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal...
DAVENPORT, WA
Veteran wrongfully declared dead after wife passed struggles to reclaim benefits

SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple error has caused disastrous financial consequences for one local veteran. In October last year, Benny Robinson's wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked Benny himself as deceased. In the days following, when he should have been spent grieving her loss, he's instead been trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.
SPOKANE, WA
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
1 man hospitalized after stabbing on the South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on the South Hill. According to SPD, they responded to reports of a man suffering stab wounds near 44th Avenue and Regal Street. Right now,...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open fire...
SPOKANE, WA

