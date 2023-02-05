Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: Central Valley girls lock top seed at 4A district tournament; Mt. Spokane boys cruise to end undefeated league season
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mt. Spokane 79, Ridgeline 55: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points, and the visiting Wildcats (19-1, 9-0) beat the Falcons (8-12, 2-7). Clay Olson scored 13 points for Ridgeline. Ryan Lafferty added 14 for Mt. Spokane. North Central...
District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime
Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School. Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal...
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups.
Veteran wrongfully declared dead after wife passed struggles to reclaim benefits
SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple error has caused disastrous financial consequences for one local veteran. In October last year, Benny Robinson's wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked Benny himself as deceased. In the days following, when he should have been spent grieving her loss, he's instead been trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
Spokane Valley emergency crews save dog that fell through ice on Shelley Lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members saved a dog that fell through fragile ice on Shelley Lake. On Feb. 4 around 6:10 p.m. members of EOT responded to reports of a dog that had fallen through the ice and into the frigid water.
1 man hospitalized after stabbing on the South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on the South Hill. According to SPD, they responded to reports of a man suffering stab wounds near 44th Avenue and Regal Street. Right now,...
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open fire...
Order a Meals on Wheels Cinn-a-Gram and share the love this Valentine's Day!
If you'd like to order this fantastic gift and give back to local seniors, you have until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, or until supplies run out. Visit the Meals on Wheels website to order: Cinn-a-Gram — Meals on Wheels Spokane.
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies when they...
