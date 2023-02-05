ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rick
3d ago

How much info did China get? Joe Biden and Hunter are China's top spies. the white house is a cover up.

Reply(6)
14
G Joye
3d ago

Just not quick enough! This matter should have been taken care of a week or so ago when the balloon was first spotted!

Reply(3)
6
Guest
3d ago

So far from being right! NORAD saw this thing coming and it could have been destroyed before entering of Air Defense Identification Zone off Alaska.

Reply
2
