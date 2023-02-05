ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners Smashed by West Virginia 93-61

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Erik Stevenson topped his week-old career high by putting up 34 points as West Virginia routed Oklahoma 93-61 on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, taking control early and pulling away late. West Virginia held a 26-point lead at halftime. Oklahoma used a 9-0 run in the second half to get the deficit down to 20 points, but no closer.

Stevenson scored 23 points in the first half and tied his career-high, 31 set just a week earlier in a win over No. 25 Auburn, four minutes into the second half on his sixth 3-pointer of the game. After a five-minute breather, he returned to add a free throw and a layup to set his personal best mark.

Tanner Groves, who averages better than 10 points per game for Oklahoma, got into early foul trouble and spent much of the first half on the bench. He collected a third foul early in the second half and fouled out after 11 minutes with just two points. The Sooners were just 22 of 59 from the field (37.3%) as a team, including 5 of 21 from distance.

Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) with 16 points, hitting 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Joe Bamisile added 11 points.

Stevenson hit 13 of 23 shots from the field, including 6 of 11 from distance for West Virginia (14-9, 3-7). Kedrian Johnson contributed 16 points and was 8-for-8 from the line. James Okonkwo scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma travels to face No. 11 Baylor Wednesday. West Virginia plays host to No. 13 Iowa State Wednesday.

