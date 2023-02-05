Steph Curry leaves Saturday’s game with knee injury

The Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks . Things still might have gotten worse for Golden State during the game, though, with Steph Curry leaving with an injury.

Late in the third quarter, Curry was defending Dallas point guard, McKinley Wright IV. Wright’s right knee bumped into Curry’s left, causing it to buckle. Curry remained on the sidelines briefly but quickly walked back to the locker room. And while Curry was walking under his own power, he had a noticeable limp.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Curry’s “X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI.”

Curry’s injury naturally got a big reaction from NBA Twitter on Saturday night.

For reference, Curry sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in late March 2018 . That injury kept him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Golden State’s first-round playoff win over the San Antonio Spurs and the first game of its series against the New Orleans Pelicans. All told, he missed roughly six weeks. But even if this ends up being a similar injury, there are some key differences.

In 2018, the Warriors were loaded, with Kevin Durant still on the roster. Even without Curry, they beat the Spurs in five games, then won the first game against New Orleans. They also had a huge cushion in the standings. So, their playoff position was not in any jeopardy with him missing games. That’s not at all the case this season, with Golden State currently in play-in position, fighting for a top-six seed.

So if Curry is forced to miss significant time, the Warriors will face a tough battle to reach the postseason.

[Photo Credit: ESPN , Chris B. Haynes ]

