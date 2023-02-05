Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Elmira native Matt Phillips signs with BYB Extreme Fighting Series
ELMIRA , N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips will return to bare knuckle fighting, this time under a new banner. (Photo Courtesy: Matt Baby Face Phillips Facebook) Phillips announced via Facebook that he has signed a multi-fight deal with BYB Extreme Fighting Series, on Sunday. BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare […]
Maine-Endwell's Policare, Woolfolk, DeSantis, Gallagher Given State Championship Awards
The New York State High School Coaches Association has named their 2022 State Championship game awards, which saw a couple of Spartans receive recognition after their performance against Pleasantville in the Class B title game. Quarterback Anthony Policare took home the Offensive Player of the Game, Tyrell Woolfolk win the...
Binghamton High School on lockout
Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
Elmira Mammoth owner goes on the record
18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. 18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. Local Pizzeria prepares for Super bowl Sunday. Local...
Search continues for ‘Lil Choppa’ who made school shooting threat
Binghamton school officials and police are still trying to determine the identity of "Lil Choppa," the alias of the person who made a threat of violence against Binghamton High School over social media.
Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!
Comedian and Actor Kevin James is coming to the Binghamton Forum on June 2, 2023, for a performance that will likely have audiences laughing out loud. With a career that spans decades, James has established himself as one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in the entertainment industry.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Video of JC Police arresting former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan
Johnson City Police have released body cam video from the protest held Wednesday night at Wegmans showing their arrest of former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan.
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
Binghamton Chapter of NYS Women's Inc. Donates $1,000 to Mom's House in Johnson City
The chapter, which is a part of a statewide organization, collected the donations through fund raising, and elected to give to mom's house because of it's work helping low income, single mothers/parents in the area -- as they provide free daycare, tutoring, and other activities for young children, so long as the parent is attending school, whether its full or part time. They also hold workshops in child development, nutrition, CPR, educational options, financial planning and self-esteem.
