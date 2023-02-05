ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WETM 18 News

Elmira native Matt Phillips signs with BYB Extreme Fighting Series

ELMIRA , N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Baby Face” Phillips will return to bare knuckle fighting, this time under a new banner. (Photo Courtesy: Matt Baby Face Phillips Facebook) Phillips announced via Facebook that he has signed a multi-fight deal with BYB Extreme Fighting Series, on Sunday. BYB Extreme Fighting Series is a bare […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Elmira Mammoth owner goes on the record

18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. 18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. Local Pizzeria prepares for Super bowl Sunday. Local...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

WETM 18 News

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Chapter of NYS Women's Inc. Donates $1,000 to Mom's House in Johnson City

The chapter, which is a part of a statewide organization, collected the donations through fund raising, and elected to give to mom's house because of it's work helping low income, single mothers/parents in the area -- as they provide free daycare, tutoring, and other activities for young children, so long as the parent is attending school, whether its full or part time. They also hold workshops in child development, nutrition, CPR, educational options, financial planning and self-esteem.
JOHNSON CITY, NY

