Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets at Wizards
Tonight may be the last time we see this roster as it’s currently constructed. Rumors are flying about Plumlee, Rozier, McDaniels, and a few other guys on the team, and it has to be difficult to block out that noise. The Wizards are on a three-game skid but I expect them to break that slump tonight and easily beat an inferior team.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James’s Controversial Speech After Setting New NBA Scoring Record
Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James headed straight for the history books last night, when he scored 38 points for LA (in a narrow loss, but still) in a 133-130 Oklahoma City Thunder road win. In so doing, he reached his 38,390th NBA point, now the new NBA record, having...
Centre Daily
Tobias Harris’ Message for Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline
The NBA trade deadline will take place on Thursday afternoon. With all of the rumors going around the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have had two names consistently pop up in rumors in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. While the former player reportedly requested a trade as he’s currently out of...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gracious In Unpacking Greatness Of LeBron James
Prior to Tuesday night's eventual loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the world watched LeBron James finally become the NBA's all-time scoring leader, many were speculating he would wait to do so on Thursday against a more historic team in the Milwaukee Bucks. However, once it was confirmed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be in attendance, it seemed likely James would get it done then and there.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards Game Preview
Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Cody Martin (knee) Wizards: QUESTIONABLE Bradley Beal (foot), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) Washington is coming into this game losing three in a row, while the Hornets enter losing four straight. Overall, the Wizards are the hotter team as they have won six out of their last ten games and have climbed back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are currently tied for the final spot in the play-in tournament so every game is critical for them. If the Wizards are without both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, the Hornets have a real chance to steal this one on the road and be the team who snaps their respective losing streak.
Centre Daily
Report: O.G. Anunoby Wants a Bigger Role ‘in Toronto or Elsewhere’
The murmurs of O.G. Anunoby's dissatisfaction with his role in Toronto continue to leak out. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward has never affirmed the reporting but it's hard to ignore the constant rumblings of Anunoby's frustrations. As The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday, Anunoby "would prefer a bigger role — whether it's in Toronto or elsewhere."
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Warriors vs. Thunder
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in what will be their first game since Steph Curry went down with a lower leg injury. The good news for the Warriors, is that Curry is their only major injury absence, with Andre Iguodala being the only other player ruled out for this game.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
