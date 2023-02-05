Read full article on original website
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
ourmshome.com
The Caring Heart of Chef and Humanitarian Robert St. John
Mississippi is fortunate to have so many talented and caring people. Being labeled as the “Hospitality State” is not just a catchphrase. It is a way of life in Mississippi, and one man truly exemplifies that – Robert St. John. If that name sounds familiar, it’s probably...
WDAM-TV
Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) recently named Engineer Dean Pierce Firefighter of the Year. This annual award is given to one firefighter who performs above expectations and continues to be a positive role model for younger firefighters. Nominations are taken from supervisors and peers, with a...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Sandwich Shops In Mississippi Will Take You Straight To Sandwich Heaven
Do you know that saying that a sandwich tastes better when someone else makes it? Well, we couldn’t agree more, so when the craving for the perfect sandwich strikes, make your way over to Greenville, where you’ll find one of the oldest sandwich shops in Mississippi, the Gold Post. These folks are cranking out some of the best stuff between bread you’ve ever had, and it’s time you give it a try.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
WDAM-TV
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
Three arrested after chase in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive.
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 South
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Woman Killed In Wreck In Covington County
According to WDAM, one woman died after a wreck in Covington County Thursday evening. The wreck involved one vehicle on MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the Nissan Murano left the highway and hit an oak tree.
WDAM-TV
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County
Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
darkhorsepressnow.com
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
WTOK-TV
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice
ROSE HILL, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday by the Rose Hill Water Association in Jasper County. A water leak on the main line was repaired and it will affect about 12 households on County Road 2414 and County Road 24146. The notice is in effect...
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
