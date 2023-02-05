Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. Police also confirm there were no adults in the house at the time of the shooting.
The coroner’s office later identified the victim as 17-year-old James Johnson III.
No arrest has been made.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 4