Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. Police also confirm there were no adults in the house at the time of the shooting.

The coroner’s office later identified the victim as 17-year-old James Johnson III.

No arrest has been made.

