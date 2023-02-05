ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side

By Tyler Haughn
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m. Police also confirm there were no adults in the house at the time of the shooting.

The coroner’s office later identified the victim as 17-year-old James Johnson III.

No arrest has been made.

ggee
3d ago

nothing is out at night but the devil you don't even see a dog that's when the devil works best hope people catch on

FOX59

