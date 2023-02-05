ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Newswatch 16

Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Wildlife center in the Poconos in need of donations

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A wildlife center in Monroe County is dealing with an expensive, unexpected issue. Owners of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township recently noticed a problem with the septic system on the property. The issue is not impacting any of the animals, but...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Clothing store back in business after crash

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Robert Williams is the owner of 2310 Apparel in Old Lycoming Township. He is finally back at work at his location along Lycoming Creek Road. Just two weeks ago, the property was condemned after an SUV crashed into the building. "It was a shock. I wasn't...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

WWII veteran in Union County turns 100

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old. There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg on Sunday. His family and friends came out to celebrate; there was cake and singing. When asked what his secret...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Red Creek Wildlife Center to reopen after fire

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, but the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County is opening its rehabilitation services again. In early December, a fire wrecked the main clinic building at the center in Wayne Township, just south of Pottsville. The building was destroyed, and all of the animals inside died.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report

A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Coroner Called to Incident near Shenandoah

The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was called to an incident early Monday evening in West Mahanoy Township. Just after 6:00pm, Monday, emergency personnel from West Mahanoy Township and Mahanoy City were called to 121 Raven Run Road in Lost Creek for an incident involving a male trapped underneath a vehicle in a garage.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi

NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill businesses partners with PSU president

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A thunderous applause was given to Penn State President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, after she shared her plans to better the businesses around the university's campus. “It's that legacy of partnering with industry, partnering with communities, is part and parcel is what a land grant university...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton offering grants to homeowners

SCRANTON, Pa. — The City of Scranton is offering grants in hopes of getting more people to buy houses or make improvements to their homes in the Electric City. More than $1 million will be available through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Scranton partnered with NeighborWorks and the Agency...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages house in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Officials say a fire damaged a house Tuesday morning in Hazleton was an accident. The fire started at a duplex on the corner of Garfield and East 3rd Street around 9 a.m. According to the fire chief, the woman living in the left side of the...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Animal rescue fundraiser lets people toss their ex to the wolves

PENNS CREEK, Pa. — T&D's Cats of the World is home to hundreds of rescue animals from tigers to bears and everything in between. "We rescue wild animals and most of the animals we have were illegally owned pets. They are turned over to us by the people, but most likely they're from government confiscations and they end up coming here," Jennifer Mattive said.
MIDDLEBURG, PA
WBRE

Crews battle house fire in Duryea

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
DURYEA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved Nazareth area gift shop bidding farewell after 17 years

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A longstanding destination for handbags, jewelry, home decor and more is closing in Northampton County. Missing Piece, a 17-year-old, family-owned and -operated boutique selling clothing and accessories, home decor and gifts, is set to close in about a month at 462 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Online sales are also ending.
NAZARETH, PA
Newswatch 16

