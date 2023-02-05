Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Warriors vs. Thunder
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the OKC Thunder on Sunday night in what will be their first game since Steph Curry went down with a lower leg injury. The good news for the Warriors, is that Curry is their only major injury absence, with Andre Iguodala being the only other player ruled out for this game.
Tobias Harris’ Message for Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline
The NBA trade deadline will take place on Thursday afternoon. With all of the rumors going around the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have had two names consistently pop up in rumors in Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle. While the former player reportedly requested a trade as he’s currently out of...
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James’s Controversial Speech After Setting New NBA Scoring Record
Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James headed straight for the history books last night, when he scored 38 points for LA (in a narrow loss, but still) in a 133-130 Oklahoma City Thunder road win. In so doing, he reached his 38,390th NBA point, now the new NBA record, having...
Wednesday Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII week is getting serious, and the preparation for Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will only continue to ramp up as Sunday's game approaches. On Wednesday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had some media availability to provide an update on his team's outlook at this point in the week. To kick things off, he confirmed that for the third day in a row, everyone on the active roster is set to practice later in the day.
Score Predictions for Hornets at Wizards
Tonight may be the last time we see this roster as it’s currently constructed. Rumors are flying about Plumlee, Rozier, McDaniels, and a few other guys on the team, and it has to be difficult to block out that noise. The Wizards are on a three-game skid but I expect them to break that slump tonight and easily beat an inferior team.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards Game Preview
Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Cody Martin (knee) Wizards: QUESTIONABLE Bradley Beal (foot), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) Washington is coming into this game losing three in a row, while the Hornets enter losing four straight. Overall, the Wizards are the hotter team as they have won six out of their last ten games and have climbed back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are currently tied for the final spot in the play-in tournament so every game is critical for them. If the Wizards are without both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, the Hornets have a real chance to steal this one on the road and be the team who snaps their respective losing streak.
Report: O.G. Anunoby Wants a Bigger Role ‘in Toronto or Elsewhere’
The murmurs of O.G. Anunoby's dissatisfaction with his role in Toronto continue to leak out. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward has never affirmed the reporting but it's hard to ignore the constant rumblings of Anunoby's frustrations. As The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday, Anunoby "would prefer a bigger role — whether it's in Toronto or elsewhere."
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers might have won this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am with his partner Ben Silverman, but not everyone thinks the victory is legitimate, including PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell. Following the conclusion of play on Sunday afternoon, Mitchell made it clear that he wasn’t buying the quarterback’s adjusted handicap...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
Browns Senior Bowl Takeaways: Defense
The NFL Draft process is full swing with the completion of the All Star games and the Reese's Senior Bowl in particular showcased a number of defensive options that could be appealing to the Cleveland Browns. In addition to reviewing how some players the Browns might be targeting this week...
PODCAST: How Much of a Loss is Adrian Klemm?
As the excitement from Rodrick Pleasant's commitment on National Signing Day begins to mellow out, Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have another big task in front of them: finding a new offensive line coach. On Monday news broke that Oregon's Adrian Klemm would be leaving the Ducks to take...
Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Chiefs on Notice Ahead of Super Bowl
Sean Payton knows how to read a room. On Monday, at the tail end of his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, Payton revealed that he's obligated to make a couple more FOX Sports appearances leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. With the Broncos' hated AFC West rival — the Kansas City Chiefs — representing the Conference in the Super Bowl vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Payton made it clear which team he'll be rooting for.
