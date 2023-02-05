Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
KCEN TV NBC 6
New bill to legalize sports betting in Texas introduced
TEMPLE, Texas — The push for legalizing sports betting has been ongoing in the Lone Star State. New bills have been proposed this week in Austin that take a narrower approach to legalizing sports betting in the state of Texas. As of now, 24 states in the US, plus...
