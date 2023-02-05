Read full article on original website
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Eastlake Park is heart of Black history in Phoenix
Black Theatre Troupe working to lift Black voices, celebrate Black History Month. The actors and actresses, and those behind the scenes at the Black Theatre Troupe, say they strive to highlight and empower Black voices. Jamie's Local Love: Holiday Edition. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST. |. Check...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: Shea Cheese
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shea Cheese is the brainchild of Valley Couple Jenny Zink and Izaak Myers. They moved to Arizona from Des Moines, Iowa eight years ago and were surprised when they couldn’t find a local cheese shop nearby. After a few years, and one career-altering pandemic, they decided it was time to start one.
AZFamily
Black History Month: The legacy of Eastlake Park near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Eastlake Park is a park located near downtown Phoenix in the Garfield neighborhood. It has a playground, artwork, a baseball field and even a swimming pool. What many Valley residents might not realize is that it also has a complicated legacy intertwined with Black History in Arizona.
AZFamily
Man who scaled building in downtown Phoenix faces charges
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
Advocate
Gay Dads Told They're Unwelcome at Daughter's Christian School
Two gay fathers who have a daughter attending a private Christian school in Arizona say they were told they weren’t welcome on campus. Don Williams and Jose Ortega say they were told as much by the pastor at Heart Cry Christian Academy in Queen Creek, a suburb of Phoenix, The Arizona Republicreports.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Psychedelic Wellness Company Offers Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy
Daytryp Health, with locations recently opening in Phoenix and Mesa, is an up-and-coming, psychedelic wellness company that is sure to make an impact on the Arizona community. Currently, Daytryp Health centers provide ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a tranquil, elegant atmosphere. Ketamine is a legal psychedelic compound that has been proven to help those suffering from the following conditions:
Suspect accused of killing roommate at Avondale group home
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The resident of an Avondale group home has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death. Naijier Wakefield, 26, was taken into custody Monday after the group home's residents allegedly saw him covered in blood and holding a knife. The home is located near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.
This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
AZFamily
Puppy available to adopt after being rescued from car’s axle in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-week-old puppy needs a new home after being saved from the undercarriage of a car. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, an Emergency Animal Medical Technician with the Arizona Humane Society was sent to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road after reports that a puppy was being chased by two larger dogs. The AHS tech soon found the 12-pound puppy had wedged herself on top of the rear axle of a car’s undercarriage and was too scared to come out.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
AZFamily
Tempe dispensary welcoming tourists rolling in during busy sports week
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The grass is greener at Sunday Goods on Scottsdale Road in Tempe for out-of-state visitors looking forward to legally try marijuana. “I’m a big believer in this business and have been for a long time. I’ve been an investor in some of these businesses,” said Craig Eckstron, who’s visiting from Georgia. Recreational weed is illegal in Georgia, so Eckstron is bringing his business to the desert like other tourists visiting for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
KTAR.com
4 children missing in Mesa after being taken by father
PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is searching for four children that were taken by their father on Sunday. Dequan (8), Tatiana (10), Lashaun (13) and Devon (14) Washington were taken by their non-custodial father, Devon M. Washington, during a supervised visit with the children on Sunday. DCS has custody of all four children.
AZFamily
AZFamily
Chicago’s summer tour is bound for Phoenix in August
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Classic rock band Chicago is making their way to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre on Aug. 18. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14, around 10 a.m., just in time for Valentine’s Day! The legendary band has been the highest charting musical act in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time, landing at No. 10. They recently released their 38th studio album in 2022 called “Born for This Moment.”
AZFamily
Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police plans to sue for up to $50 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.
AZFamily
northcentralnews.net
Meet Elliot, an energetic torbie
Kitten season is around the corner for most of the Southwest, especially in Arizona. With such acclimate weather perfect for feline breeding, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will soon be welcoming thousands of sick, injured and abused kittens, a majority of them being orphaned and underage with nowhere else to go.
